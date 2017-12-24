Reekado Banks, L.A.X, Humble Smith Light Up Benin At Cool Breeze Party

Posted by Kabir Afolayan on December 24, 2017 under Entertainment
Superstar artistes Reekado Banks, L.A.X and Humble Smith got fans in the ancient city of Benin dancing to hits like Easy ‘Jeje’, Problem, Caro, Ginger, Osinachi, Focus and many more at the Closeup Cool Breeze #CoolLikeThatBenin city party which went down on Friday December 15, 2017 at Club Joker, Benin City, Edo State.
The party also featured a special performance by finalists of the #CoolLikeThat music challenge – a competition aimed at discovering the next music star from Benin.
Winner of the challenge walked away with an iPhone 7, including an opportunity to perform with Reekado Banks at the grand finale of the #CoolLikeThat campus party in Lagos.
Speaking at the event, George Umoh, Brand Manager Closeup, Unilever Nigeria Plc. described the toothpaste as one that gives people the confidence and courage to act on their desires and confidently break barriers; he also introduced the new variant – Closeup Cool Breeze.
“Closeup Cool Breeze toothpaste gives you that confidence to achieve your set goals by guaranteeing 24 hours of fresh breath. Young people today are very aspirational, goal oriented and result driven.
Because we believe in the youth and possibilities, and also want to be a part of their success stories, we are launching the new Closeup Cool Breeze toothpaste which is specially formulated with antibacterial mouthwash formula, calcium fluoride and peppermint to address the major oral care issues – bad breath, tooth decay and weak tooth.”
Lucky fans at the event and participants of the #CoolLikeThat music challenge also walked home with cool prizes like iPhone 7, customized T-shirts, branded dog tags, mix-tapes and other amazing prizes.
The next stop for the Closeup Cool Breeze #CoolLikeThatParty train is the University of Lagos (UNILAG) in January.
