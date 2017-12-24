Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Man Was Seen Having Sex In Highlander At Night & His Car Was Snatched (Photos)



Posted by Komolafe Daniel on December 24, 2017 under Naija News


A car-snatching syndicate, which has been terrorizing Makurdi, the Benue State capital and its environs has been smashed by the Benue State Police Command.

The gang was arrested by men of the Benue State Police command during the week.

According to reports, one of the suspected car snatcher revealed how the car was obtained by his gang after spotting the driver having sex at David Mark bye-pass in Makurdi, Benue state capital.

“For the Highlander, we met one man in the dead of a night at David Mark bye-pass having sex with a woman in the vehicle….”, these were his words..


