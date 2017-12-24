Posted by Komolafe Daniel on December 24, 2017 under Naija News
A car-snatching syndicate, which has been terrorizing Makurdi, the Benue State capital and its environs has been smashed by the Benue State Police Command.
The gang was arrested by men of the Benue State Police command during the week.
According to reports, one of the suspected car snatcher revealed how the car was obtained by his gang after spotting the driver having sex at David Mark bye-pass in Makurdi, Benue state capital.
“For the Highlander, we met one man in the dead of a night at David Mark bye-pass having sex with a woman in the vehicle….”, these were his words..
Share This Post on Facebook!
No Comments Yet
NOTICE! Your Comments won't show immediately. All comments are moderated for a better NL experience.
Go Back To The Top
Mazi Floss - Akanchawa
Davido – Like Dat
Related Articles
Man Was Seen Having Sex In Highlander At Night & His Car Was Snatched (Photos)
Posted by Komolafe Daniel on December 24, 2017 under Naija NewsA car-snatching syndicate, which has been terrorizing Makurdi, the Benue State capital and its environs
Reekado Banks, L.A.X, Humble Smith Light Up Benin At Cool Breeze Party
Posted by Kabir Afolayan on December 24, 2017 under EntertainmentSuperstar artistes Reekado Banks, L.A.X and Humble Smith got fans in the ancient city of Benin
NNPC Has Flooded Ejigbo Depot With Fuel – IPMAN Says
Posted by Komolafe Daniel on December 24, 2017 under Naija NewsThe Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria says long queues at petrol stations in Lagos
Most Watched VideosView all posts
FG Seizes N35Billion From Ex-Oil Minister Diezani Alison Madueke
Ex-Petroleum Madam Diezani Madueke yesterday forfeited $153.3million to the Federal Government of Nigeria. This was sequel to an order by a Federal High Court in Lagos. The
Medical Video: Here Is What Eating Pork Does Inside Your Body!!
The consumption of pork is forbidden in many countries and one of the great reasons is because it’s considered as “unclean”. Do you need any
VIDEO: MPs up in arms over Heritage Oil case cash reward
VIDEO: Legislators have condemned a reward of sh7 billion of oil money given to senior government officials after they won an oil tax case against
Moment robbery suspect beats man with broomstick in South Bronx
The New York City Police Department is asking the public's help after releasing surveillance video showing a robbery suspect beat a man with his broomstick
Video: Frank Edwards - 'Here to sing' ft Chee
Sensational and multi-talented , and multiple award-winning Gospel minister – Frank Edwards resurfaces with yet another brilliant worship song titled 'Here To Sing“. On this spirit-filled song, Frank
Married Man Disgraced and Beaten Up After He was Caught Red-handed Sleeping with a Man’s Wife. (Video)
A randy man has found himself in serious trouble after he was caught red-handed by a woman’s husband having s*x at their matrimonial home. The married
Most Read NewsView all posts
IYC to Edo govt: Create separate LGA for Ijaw
By Simon Ebegbulem BENIN—Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, worldwide, has called for the creation of an autonomous local government area for the Ijaw people of Edo State,
18 years of vacuum: Lagos Community without king protests, seek Ambode, lawmakers’ intervention
…As Assembly sets up investigation panel By Olasunkanmi Akoni Hundreds of residents, including members of Olofin Royal Family of Isheri-Oke Church in Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area,
DPR imposes N20m fine on depot operators selling petrol above N145 per litre
By Ediri Ejoh Lagos—The Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, has expressed determination to contain the current scarcity of petrol across the country by imposing various forms
XMAS: Shun violence, Archbishop Okeke admonishes Christians
By Nwabueze Okonkwo ONITSHA—The Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha, His Grace Most Rev. Valerian Maduka Okeke, has advised Nigerians to shun violence, blood shed, hatred and ethnic
Did You Know? If you are single, you have a disability
Did You Know? If you are single, you have a disability According to WHO, you are disabled if you have no boo or bae to call your
Most Watched Movies
In Bed With My Sister 2
Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to
Who Do I Love
Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made
In Bed With My Sister 1
Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to
Ugly Intimidation
She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the
Count On Me
A Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Starring; John Dumelo, Frank Artus
Heart Of Giving 4
Starring; Yul Edochie
Post Your Comment below: >>