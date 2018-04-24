Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

[Goals Highlight] Sensational Salah Scores Twice As Liverpool Beat Roma 5 – 2 In Champions League (Watch)



Another Mohamed Salah masterclass helped Liverpool take control of their Champions League semi-final – but two late Roma away goals gave the Italian side a glimmer of hope for the second leg.

Liverpool, who last reached the final in 2007, repeatedly breached the visitors’ naively high defensive line and scored five times in the opening 68 minutes at a raucous Anfield.

Salah, who has now scored 43 goals since his summer move from Roma, scored twice and assisted two other goals.

He curled his first into the top corner from the edge of the box – then clipped the ball over Alisson for a second.

Salah then ran down the right and squared for Sadio Mane to make it 3-0 – before doing the same to set up Roberto Firmino.

Firmino then headed in a fifth following James Milner’s corner.

With his side leading 5-0, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp took off Salah – and Roma gave themselves a chance for next week’s return leg at the Stadio Olimpico.

First Edin Dzeko lashed home from Radja Nainggolan’s pass, then Diego Perotti put a penalty into the top right corner after Milner handled Nainggolan’s shot.

Watch the Highlights below:

DOWNLOAD THE GOALS HIGHLIGHTS VIDEO

Can Roma Repeat Their Heroics Against Barcelona When They Face Liverpool In The Second Leg?

Comment Below!





