“I Had Sex With 18 Men In One Month Because My Husband Does Not Last In Bed” – Woman Confesses

A 42-year-old housewife, Mrs Ifeyinwa Lofe had in the early hours of Monday burst into confession at Umuagu Asaba shrine, saying she had sexual intercourse with 18 men under one month, and in her matrimonial home.
Her sudden outburst which attracted crowd of persons to the scene left the elders of the Asaba community in shock, especially as the housewife was well known within the area to be hardworking and unsuspecting petty trader.
It was gathered that the housewife, a native of Ashama community in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State had been married to her kinsman in the past six years with two children. But this was not to be following her detectable beauty which often attracts men to her shop where she sells biscuit and others.
Sources said the woman’s husband had severally warned her against unsuspecting men intruders who hide under the guise of patronize her, including threatening to expose any illicit affairs with her via fetish charms.
Investigation revealed that rather than heeding to the threats handed down to her by her husband, the housewife calls it a bluff with haughty manners and allegedly invited her sexual patrons to her matrimonial bed whenever her husband resumes duty as security officer at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Asaba during night fall.
Those in the know said that one of her patrons Francis Chukwuemeka before his sudden death, was one of the children of a prominent newspapers distribution, and a retired banker who also is a well know elder of Umuagu community.
While the struggle for the housewife lasts, the young man who was buried at the weekend in the early hours, was said to have allegedly hoodwinked the housewife with huge sums of money.
At the shrine, the housewife in an open confession said: I have had sex with 18 men in Asaba, and they gave me N1.5 million all together. I got so much in love with them because they hit me very hard sexually, please forgive me, my husband does not last in bed, and I needed it most for my upkeep hence I agreed for the men”.
Meanwhile, the husband Fredrick Lofe in a swift reaction told Daily POST, “I promised to kill all the 18 men because I warned my wife to stay away from the act when I got wind of it. I consulted a charm specialist who will kill all of them if they refused to own up”, three of the men sleeping with my wife have died and many will die unless they confess to their sins.”
An elder in the area, Ogbueshi Anthony Molokwu said, “the three persons died of swollen penis because they refused to confess their sins,” adding that anyone who commits a taboo will pay dearly for it.
As at the time of this report, elders of the community have banished the 15 other men until they confess to their sin while palpable fear of the unknown has taken over the community.
