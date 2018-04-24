Policemen Storm Hospital Where Dino Melaye Is Being Treated (Photos)

by Mcadioh ago1
According to reports filtering in from Abuja, fierce looking armed policemen led by Jimoh Moshood, spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force, stormed Zankili Medical Center, Mabushi, Abuja, where Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, is being treated.
The senator was admitted into the hospital after he attempted to escape from police custody.
There was tension in the hospital as the policemen arrested two persons — a man and a woman — said to be members of staff for unknown offence.
The policemen summoned the official of the hospital and demanded to know where Melaye was.
