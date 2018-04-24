BBNaija2018: Why I Sided With Cee-C Over Tobi – Vandora Reveals

Ex Big Brother Naija housemate, Vandora has explained why she celebrated Tobi’s eviction during the grand finale of the reality TV show.

Some fans on social media had on Monday attacked the former housemate for celebrating Tobi’s eviction and supporting Cee-c.

However, Vandora, in a post on Instagram, said she disliked Tobi for saying things she does not appreciate, adding that her dislike for Tobi is a mutual feeling.

She said:-

”You are coming at me for… hating Tobi, have you ever seen me on Team Tobi? ”Tobi said things I don’t appreciate, I do not like him and he does not like me either, we are cool like that. ”Stop hating on me for supporting Cee-c.”