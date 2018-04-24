See The 48.1 Kg Monster Fish Caught At The Annual Fishing Festival In Jigawa (Photos)

The Jigawa state annual fishing festival was conducted today at Kalgwai village in Auyo local government area. According to reports, 48.1kg fish was caught in this year’s festival.

The Jigawa state government awarded a new motorcycle and cash of one hundred thousand naira to one Saleh Dan Gaduwa who performed better (came first) at the festival.

The fishing festival attracted thousand of peoples from different parts of Jigawa state and Nigeria

Cultural events such as fishing, sink, swimming, Ropes-pulling among others were the things performed at the event.

See more photos below:-