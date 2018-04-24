See The 48.1 Kg Monster Fish Caught At The Annual Fishing Festival In Jigawa (Photos)

by Mcadioh ago0
The Jigawa state annual fishing festival was conducted today at Kalgwai village in Auyo local government area. According to reports, 48.1kg fish was caught in this year’s festival.
The Jigawa state government awarded a new motorcycle and cash of one hundred thousand naira to one Saleh Dan Gaduwa who performed better (came first) at the festival.
The fishing festival attracted thousand of peoples from different parts of Jigawa state and Nigeria
Cultural events such as fishing, sink, swimming, Ropes-pulling among others were the things performed at the event.
See more photos below:-
Related Articles
Finally!! American Rapper, Meek Mill Has Been Released From Prison
After being incarcerated since November 2017 for violating his probation, the Supreme Court has granted Meek Mill bail. In a statement to Billboard, Meek said the
Buhari Reveals Why Rev Fathers, 17 Others Were Killed By Herdsmen In Benue
President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to Tuesday’s killing of priests and other Christians at a Catholic Church in Benue State. Rev Fathers Gor Joseph and Felix,
PDP Reveals How Saraki Caused Dino Melaye’s Arrest, Tells Lawmakers What To Do
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has claimed that the Senator represent Kogi West, Dino Melaye, is being harrassed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)
Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
Most Read NewsView all posts
U.S. shifts policy to tough confrontation with Russia – Patrushev
The U.S. has clearly shifted to the use of tough confrontation and open deterrence mechanisms in relations with Russia, Secretary of the Russian Security Council
Sex-for-marks: Monica Osagie appears before panel
Miss Monica Osagie, the student who alleged that a don at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun, demanded sex from her for marks on
BB Naja: BamBam looks sensational in monochrome at finale event
Back to Article
NBTI staff members beg SGF to appoint Acting DG for agency
By Luminous Jannamike ABUJA – Staff members of the National Board for Technology Incubation, NBTI, have appealed to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation,
Wamakko denies receiving EFCC invitation
Sen. Aliyu Wamakko, a former Sokoto State governor has denied receiving any invitation to appear before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged
Looters’ list: How we brought trouble upon ourselves - Uduaghan
- Emmanuel Uduaghan said the PDP should not have challenged the federal government to produce the looters’ list- The former Delta governor said the party
Most Watched Movies
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
My Empire
My Empire
Post Your Comment below: >>