Daddy Freeze Says Super Eagles Can’t Win 2018 World Cup, Reveals Why (See Why)



Controversial on-air personality, Daddy Freeze has stated that the Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles cannot win the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Freeze said Rohr’s men will not lift this year’s World Cup trophy because Nigeria’s senior national team is full of average players.

According to him, Rohr has no pedigree as a coach in football and his players are China base.

Speaking through his Twitter handle.

Freeze wrote:-

“Nigerian team, are made up of average players, Nigeria cannot #RaiseATrophy at Russia!.

“Currently, we rank 47 in FIFA Rankings, our players are playing for clubs in CHINA, our coach doesnt have any known pedigree!”.

Nigeria is in the same group with Croatia, Iceland and Argentina.





