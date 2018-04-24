PDP Reveals How Saraki Caused Dino Melaye’s Arrest, Tells Lawmakers What To Do

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has claimed that the Senator represent Kogi West, Dino Melaye, is being harrassed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government because he supports the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and also criticizes the current administration.

This was stated in a series of tweets posted on their verified Twitter handle on Tuesday evening.

It read:-

“The relentless assault by the All Progressives Congress (APC) @OfficialAPCNg and the Federal Executive @AsoRock against the institution of the National Assembly, @nassnigeria particularly, the Senate is completely unacceptable.

“Nigerians have noted how the leadership of the Senate and elected senators of the Federal Republic are being harassed, arrested, detained and even arraigned on trumped-up charges for holding opinion divergent to that of the failed executive arm of government.

“Since the emergence of the current leadership of the Senate outside the preference of the @OfficialAPCNg and the executive arm, the Senate has been under attack while senators who show support for the leadership are being hounded and harassed by agents of the Federal Government.

“Today, we are witnessing the harassment and arrest of Senator Dino Melaye, @dino_melaye who is known for his support for the Senate leadership @bukolasaraki and his criticisms of the excesses of the @OfficialAPCNg led Federal Government.

“Currently, Senators Aliyu Wamakko, Rabiu Kwakwanso and Danjuma Goje are all being harassed for holding opinions that do not suit the whims and caprices of the executive. @OfficialAPCNg @NGRPresident.

“We know that the unrelenting assault is aimed at silencing strong dissenting voices, emasculate the legislature and prevent it from playing its constitutional duties of checking the excesses and impunity of the executive arm. @NGRPresident @OfficialAPCNg

“Finally, we appeal to our lawmakers not to allow their spirits to be broken or buckle to intimidation. They must continue in their pursuit of their oath of office and allegiance and in their onerous goal of making laws for the good governance of our nation.”