Buhari Reveals Why Rev Fathers, 17 Others Were Killed By Herdsmen In Benue

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to Tuesday’s killing of priests and other Christians at a Catholic Church in Benue State.
Rev Fathers Gor Joseph and Felix, were on Tuesday murdered, after suspected herdsmen attacked their village.
In his reaction, Buhari stated:-
“it is clearly calculated to stoke up religious conflict and plunge our communities into endless bloodletting”.
A statement posted on the President’s official Twitter handle on Tuesday read:
“I extend my sincere condolences to the Govt and people of Benue State, the Mbalom community, and especially the Bishop, priests and members of the St Ignatius’ Catholic Church, whose premises was the unfortunate venue of the heinous killings of worshippers and two priests by gunmen.
“This latest assault on innocent persons is particularly despicable. Violating a place of worship, killing priests and worshippers is not only vile, evil and satanic, it is clearly calculated to stoke up religious conflict and plunge our communities into endless bloodletting.”
