Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

Finally!! American Rapper, Meek Mill Has Been Released From Prison



After being incarcerated since November 2017 for violating his probation, the Supreme Court has granted Meek Mill bail.

In a statement to Billboard, Meek said the following:

“I’d like to thank God, my family, my friends, my attorneys, my team at Roc Nation including JAY-Z, Desiree Perez, my good friend Michael Rubin, my fans, The Pennsylvania Supreme Court and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time,” began Meek.

“While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive. To the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office, I’m grateful for your commitment to justice — not only for my case, but for others that have been wrongfully jailed due to police misconduct,” he continued.

“Although I’m blessed to have the resources to fight this unjust situation, I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues. In the meantime, I plan to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career.”

Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin posted a picture on Instagram celebrating Meek’s release from prison.

He wrote:-

“@meekmill is FREE!!! Just left visiting Meek with @kevinhart4real and I’m on the way back to pick him up as we speak! #MeekisFree #GoSixers”.

Last week, Meek Mill told CNN’s Don Lemon that he was optimistic that he was going to get out of jail sooner than later. “I don’t really try to get my hopes up from that court room right there”.

Meek said:-

“I feel like I will be free one day. I think I’ll be able to get my chance pretty soon. My time coming.”

See what Rubin posted below:-





Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 24/04/2018 16:28:00 Finally!! American Rapper, Meek Mill Has Been Released From Prison

Finally!! American Rapper, Meek Mill Has Been Released From Prison

After being incarcerated since November 2017 for violating his probation, the Supreme Court has granted Meek Mill bail. In a statement to Billboard, Meek said the

0 Top News 24/04/2018 16:39:00 Buhari Reveals Why Rev Fathers, 17 Others Were Killed By Herdsmen In Benue

Buhari Reveals Why Rev Fathers, 17 Others Were Killed By Herdsmen In Benue

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to Tuesday’s killing of priests and other Christians at a Catholic Church in Benue State. Rev Fathers Gor Joseph and Felix,

0 Top News 24/04/2018 16:43:00 PDP Reveals How Saraki Caused Dino Melaye’s Arrest, Tells Lawmakers What To Do

PDP Reveals How Saraki Caused Dino Melaye’s Arrest, Tells Lawmakers What To Do

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has claimed that the Senator represent Kogi West, Dino Melaye, is being harrassed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:02:00 [Music] Maire – Kau Kau

[Music] Maire – Kau Kau

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:15:00 [Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion

0 Videos 07/10/2017 07:51:00 The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

Watch this hilarious spoof:  The Marriage Scanning Bucket.  Please leave a review below.

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:01:00 [Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”

0 Videos 10/10/2017 11:52:00 Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

0 Videos 09/10/2017 21:33:00 Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Wonders shall never end.  This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses.  Yes, full blown tongue in



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 20/04/2018 05:06:00 'Jungle Jabbah,' Liberian war criminal living in US, sentenced to 30 years

'Jungle Jabbah,' Liberian war criminal living in US, sentenced to 30 years

- Mohammed Jabateh, a Liberian war criminal living in US, has been convicted- He was sentenced to 30 years in prison- Jabateh is reportedly the

0 News 20/04/2018 02:31:00 Politics: North and South Korea will take turns rehearsing their historic summit in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom

Politics: North and South Korea will take turns rehearsing their historic summit in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom

Politics North and South Korea will take turns rehearsing their historic summit in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom Published: 42 minutes ago , Refreshed: 28 minutes ago Tara

0 News 18/04/2018 16:00:00 Man City could dominate for years, says Conte

Man City could dominate for years, says Conte

Antonio Conte says Manchester City could dominate English football for years after Pep Guardiola’s side dethroned Chelsea as Premier League champions. City were crowned champions last

0 News 19/04/2018 04:45:00 Expats Kidnappings in Nigeria: 5 high-profile abductions of foreigners in 6 months

Expats Kidnappings in Nigeria: 5 high-profile abductions of foreigners in 6 months

'); }else{

0 News 21/04/2018 21:30:00 Omo-Agege’s suspension, caucus ban: Pro-Buhari senators to tackle Saraki, others on Tuesday

Omo-Agege’s suspension, caucus ban: Pro-Buhari senators to tackle Saraki, others on Tuesday

Sunday Aborisade,  Adelani Adepegba and Leke Baiyewu There are strong indications that supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari in the Senate, under the aegis of Parliamentary Support Group,

0 News 24/04/2018 15:30:00 Herdsmen attack church, kill two priests, 17 others

Herdsmen attack church, kill two priests, 17 others

John Charles Makurdi Armed herdsmen, on Tuesday  morning attacked St. Ignatius Quasi Parish Ukpor-Mbalom in Ayar-Mbalom community of Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State, killing two

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

cron