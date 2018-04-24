After being incarcerated since November 2017 for violating his probation, the Supreme Court has granted Meek Mill bail.
In a statement to Billboard, Meek said the following:
“I’d like to thank God, my family, my friends, my attorneys, my team at Roc Nation including JAY-Z, Desiree Perez, my good friend Michael Rubin, my fans, The Pennsylvania Supreme Court and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time,” began Meek.
“While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive. To the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office, I’m grateful for your commitment to justice — not only for my case, but for others that have been wrongfully jailed due to police misconduct,” he continued.
“Although I’m blessed to have the resources to fight this unjust situation, I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues. In the meantime, I plan to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career.”
Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin posted a picture on Instagram celebrating Meek’s release from prison.
He wrote:-
“@meekmill is FREE!!! Just left visiting Meek with @kevinhart4real and I’m on the way back to pick him up as we speak! #MeekisFree #GoSixers”.
Last week, Meek Mill told CNN’s Don Lemon that he was optimistic that he was going to get out of jail sooner than later. “I don’t really try to get my hopes up from that court room right there”.
Meek said:-
“I feel like I will be free one day. I think I’ll be able to get my chance pretty soon. My time coming.”
See what Rubin posted below:-
Related Articles
Finally!! American Rapper, Meek Mill Has Been Released From Prison
After being incarcerated since November 2017 for violating his probation, the Supreme Court has granted Meek Mill bail. In a statement to Billboard, Meek said the
Buhari Reveals Why Rev Fathers, 17 Others Were Killed By Herdsmen In Benue
President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to Tuesday’s killing of priests and other Christians at a Catholic Church in Benue State. Rev Fathers Gor Joseph and Felix,
PDP Reveals How Saraki Caused Dino Melaye’s Arrest, Tells Lawmakers What To Do
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has claimed that the Senator represent Kogi West, Dino Melaye, is being harrassed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led
Most Watched VideosView all posts
[Music] Maire – Kau Kau
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
Most Read NewsView all posts
'Jungle Jabbah,' Liberian war criminal living in US, sentenced to 30 years
- Mohammed Jabateh, a Liberian war criminal living in US, has been convicted- He was sentenced to 30 years in prison- Jabateh is reportedly the
Politics: North and South Korea will take turns rehearsing their historic summit in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom
Politics North and South Korea will take turns rehearsing their historic summit in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom Published: 42 minutes ago , Refreshed: 28 minutes ago Tara
Man City could dominate for years, says Conte
Antonio Conte says Manchester City could dominate English football for years after Pep Guardiola’s side dethroned Chelsea as Premier League champions. City were crowned champions last
Omo-Agege’s suspension, caucus ban: Pro-Buhari senators to tackle Saraki, others on Tuesday
Sunday Aborisade, Adelani Adepegba and Leke Baiyewu There are strong indications that supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari in the Senate, under the aegis of Parliamentary Support Group,
Herdsmen attack church, kill two priests, 17 others
John Charles Makurdi Armed herdsmen, on Tuesday morning attacked St. Ignatius Quasi Parish Ukpor-Mbalom in Ayar-Mbalom community of Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State, killing two
Most Watched Movies
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
My Empire
My Empire
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Post Your Comment below: >>