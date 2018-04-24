Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

Mourinho Named Highest-Paid Football Manager Ahead Of Guardiola (See Top 5)



Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho is the highest-earning manager in football.

According to France Football, Mourinho who only signed a new contract with United early in 2018, earned €26million in salary, bonuses and commercial revenue last year.

In second place is China boss, Marcello Lippi, on 23mn euros.

The top five is completed by Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid, Zinedine Zidane, who has won the last two Champions League titles at Real Madrid and Pep Guardiola, who has just led Manchester City to the English Premier League.

City are expected to make Guardiola the highest-paid coach with a new deal.

Top 5 coaches (gross wages, bonuses and commercial revenue in the 2017-2018 season):

1. Jose Mourinho (POR/Manchester United): 26 mn euros
2. Marcello Lippi (ITA/China): 23 mn euros
3. Diego Simeone (ARG/Atletico Madrid): 22 mn euros
4. Zinedine Zidane (FRA/Real Madrid): 21 mn euros
5. Pep Guardiola (ESP/Manchester City): 20 mn euros





Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 24/04/2018 17:25:00 #BBNaija2018: How I Will Handle My Relationship With Nina – Miracle

#BBNaija2018: How I Will Handle My Relationship With Nina – Miracle

Winner of Big Brother Naija 2018 reality show, Miracle has cleared the air on his relationship with former housemate, Nina. Miracle said he would analyse situation

0 Top News 24/04/2018 17:26:00 Drug Baron And Leader Of Armed Robbery Gang Arrested By SARS Operatives (Photo)

Drug Baron And Leader Of Armed Robbery Gang Arrested By SARS Operatives (Photo)

The Bayelsa State Police Command, has intensified its operations on hideouts of armed robbers and suspected cultists in the state. The clampdown on cultists and armed

0 Top News 24/04/2018 18:06:00 “Why There Is No Constant Power Supply In Nigeria” – Federal Government Reveals

“Why There Is No Constant Power Supply In Nigeria” – Federal Government Reveals

The Federal Government has lamented that its vast investment in the power sector is not translating into improved power supply in the country because the

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 10/10/2017 11:52:00 Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

0 Videos 07/10/2017 07:51:00 The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

Watch this hilarious spoof:  The Marriage Scanning Bucket.  Please leave a review below.

0 Videos 06/10/2017 14:56:00 We Must Marry - (Video)

We Must Marry - (Video)

This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.

0 Videos 09/10/2017 21:33:00 Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Wonders shall never end.  This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses.  Yes, full blown tongue in

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:13:00 [Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/04/2018 05:58:00 World: Trump attacks Russia inquiry and sketch posted by stormy Daniels' lawyer

World: Trump attacks Russia inquiry and sketch posted by stormy Daniels' lawyer

'); }else{

0 News 19/04/2018 11:06:00 World: Police kill black man with barrage of bullets outside California Walmart

World: Police kill black man with barrage of bullets outside California Walmart

'); }else{

0 News 21/04/2018 11:39:00 Abomination! Father joins two friends to gang rape daughter for 18 hours

Abomination! Father joins two friends to gang rape daughter for 18 hours

Back to Article

0 News 19/04/2018 05:02:00 40 notable Nigerian University students in politics, arts, business

40 notable Nigerian University students in politics, arts, business

Of course, the number of well-known alumni depends on the educational institutions, but the University of Nigeria, Nsukka notable alumni are worth talking about. You

0 News 23/04/2018 14:56:00 80,000 barrels of crude lost as protesters shutdown flow stations

80,000 barrels of crude lost as protesters shutdown flow stations

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUMEWARRI – Nigeria Monday lost over 80,000 barrels of crude as protesting women and youths shut down two major

0 News 19/04/2018 13:04:00 Reps call for arrest, prosecution of sellers of artificially ripened fruits

Reps call for arrest, prosecution of sellers of artificially ripened fruits

…say they cause cancerBy Levinus Nwabughiogu ABUJA-Worried by the increased cases of cancer and other diseases in the country, members of the House of Representatives on

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

cron