Paul Pogba Trolls Former Man United Team-mate Ibrahimovic With Instagram Post



Paul Pogba has fired shots at Zlatan Ibrahimovic with his latest Instagram post.

The Manchester United midfielder trolled his former team-mate by uploading a video of himself performing an impressive martial arts kick.

The Frenchman gets his leg high before powerfully bringing it down on the top of the punching bag.

Ibrahimovic’s love of Taekwondo is well known and he regularly claims his black belt expertise in the martial art has helped prolong his career.

In fact the LA Galaxy striker used his self defence skills to produce an outlandish through ball against Atlanta recently.

Along with the video, Pogba put the caption: “Zlatan you think you the only one who can put your leg high.”

Knowing Ibrahimovic, Pogba can expect a reply within the next 24 hours.





