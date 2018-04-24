Paul Pogba Trolls Former Man United Team-mate Ibrahimovic With Instagram Post

by Mcadioh ago0
Paul Pogba has fired shots at Zlatan Ibrahimovic with his latest Instagram post.
The Manchester United midfielder trolled his former team-mate by uploading a video of himself performing an impressive martial arts kick.
The Frenchman gets his leg high before powerfully bringing it down on the top of the punching bag.
Ibrahimovic’s love of Taekwondo is well known and he regularly claims his black belt expertise in the martial art has helped prolong his career.
In fact the LA Galaxy striker used his self defence skills to produce an outlandish through ball against Atlanta recently.
Along with the video, Pogba put the caption: “Zlatan you think you the only one who can put your leg high.”
Knowing Ibrahimovic, Pogba can expect a reply within the next 24 hours.
Related Articles
#BBNaija2018: How I Will Handle My Relationship With Nina – Miracle
Winner of Big Brother Naija 2018 reality show, Miracle has cleared the air on his relationship with former housemate, Nina. Miracle said he would analyse situation
Drug Baron And Leader Of Armed Robbery Gang Arrested By SARS Operatives (Photo)
The Bayelsa State Police Command, has intensified its operations on hideouts of armed robbers and suspected cultists in the state. The clampdown on cultists and armed
“Why There Is No Constant Power Supply In Nigeria” – Federal Government Reveals
The Federal Government has lamented that its vast investment in the power sector is not translating into improved power supply in the country because the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)
This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist. Watch and review below.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
We Must Marry - (Video)
This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.
[Music] BOG – Hold It Down
by OG DEJI 40 mins ago0 To usher us into the new year 2018, the unsigned and underrated music act – BOG, the Pharoah of the
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
Most Read NewsView all posts
Breaking: Sex Scandal: OAU Suspends Prof Akindele
Press StatementThe Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has received and considered the interim report of the Committee set up to investigate the allegation of
Former governor Donald Duke's daughter weds in grandstyle (photos)
- Former governor Donald Duke's daughter, Xerona weds her lover in grandstyle- The couple held an intimate white wedding on April 21- Xerona and Derin
Sultan Gives Miyetti Allah 2 Months Ultimatum To Fish Out Killer Herdsmen
The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has lamented the attribution of killings
Supreme selflessness
By Francis Ewherido Before we got married, I agreed with my wife on the number of children we would have. It was a decision we had
National Open University of Nigeria fees and courses in 2018
Are you planning to go to NOUN? It is perfect time to learn about National Open University of Nigeria courses and fees for 2018. How
Ireti Osayemi: Nollywood actress reportedly moves out of her matrimonial home
Ireti Osayemi Nollywood actress reportedly moves out of her matrimonial home It is not clear why the actress walked out of the marriage but sources said she
Most Watched Movies
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
My Empire
My Empire
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Post Your Comment below: >>