Drug Baron And Leader Of Armed Robbery Gang Arrested By SARS Operatives (Photo)

The Bayelsa State Police Command, has intensified its operations on hideouts of armed robbers and suspected cultists in the state.
The clampdown on cultists and armed robbers led to the arrest of one Henry Samuel ‘m’ a notorious drug baron and leader of an armed robbery gang.
On 23 April, 2018 at about 0400 hours, following interrogation and confession of an armed robbery suspect, operatives of Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS),Yenagoa, stormed the residence of one Henry Samuel ‘m’ 33 years, a kingpin of a notorious armed robbery gang, at Ovom, Yenagoa.
Upon thorough search of his house, the operatives recovered the following items; one Browning Pistol, breech number PK401158 with three rounds of live ammunition, one locally made revolver pistol with four rounds of live ammunition,
one locally made single barrel pistol, with four live AAA cartridges, one Toshiba laptop, two infinix phones, one Techno phone, four daggers, one basin full of bags of weed suspected to be Indian hemp.
Efforts have been intensified to arrest other gang members, conclude investigation and charge them to court.
