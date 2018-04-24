Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

Drug Baron And Leader Of Armed Robbery Gang Arrested By SARS Operatives (Photo)



The Bayelsa State Police Command, has intensified its operations on hideouts of armed robbers and suspected cultists in the state.

The clampdown on cultists and armed robbers led to the arrest of one Henry Samuel ‘m’ a notorious drug baron and leader of an armed robbery gang.

On 23 April, 2018 at about 0400 hours, following interrogation and confession of an armed robbery suspect, operatives of Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS),Yenagoa, stormed the residence of one Henry Samuel ‘m’ 33 years, a kingpin of a notorious armed robbery gang, at Ovom, Yenagoa.

Upon thorough search of his house, the operatives recovered the following items; one Browning Pistol, breech number PK401158 with three rounds of live ammunition, one locally made revolver pistol with four rounds of live ammunition,

one locally made single barrel pistol, with four live AAA cartridges, one Toshiba laptop, two infinix phones, one Techno phone, four daggers, one basin full of bags of weed suspected to be Indian hemp.

Efforts have been intensified to arrest other gang members, conclude investigation and charge them to court.





Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 24/04/2018 17:25:00 #BBNaija2018: How I Will Handle My Relationship With Nina – Miracle

#BBNaija2018: How I Will Handle My Relationship With Nina – Miracle

Winner of Big Brother Naija 2018 reality show, Miracle has cleared the air on his relationship with former housemate, Nina. Miracle said he would analyse situation

0 Top News 24/04/2018 17:26:00 Drug Baron And Leader Of Armed Robbery Gang Arrested By SARS Operatives (Photo)

Drug Baron And Leader Of Armed Robbery Gang Arrested By SARS Operatives (Photo)

The Bayelsa State Police Command, has intensified its operations on hideouts of armed robbers and suspected cultists in the state. The clampdown on cultists and armed

0 Top News 24/04/2018 18:06:00 “Why There Is No Constant Power Supply In Nigeria” – Federal Government Reveals

“Why There Is No Constant Power Supply In Nigeria” – Federal Government Reveals

The Federal Government has lamented that its vast investment in the power sector is not translating into improved power supply in the country because the

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 06/10/2017 15:01:00 What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist.  Watch and review below.

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:01:00 [Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:15:00 [Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:13:00 [Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa

0 Videos 10/10/2017 11:52:00 Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 18/04/2018 08:37:00 Nasarawa to establish plastic recycling plant

Nasarawa to establish plastic recycling plant

Nasarawa State is collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Environment to establish a plastic recycling plant in the Karu LGA. The state Gov. Umaru Al-Makura made

0 News 23/04/2018 11:49:00 FA apologises over tweet about Harry Kane

FA apologises over tweet about Harry Kane

The English Football Association apologised on Monday over a mischievous tweet about Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane during the weekend FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United. The

0 News 18/04/2018 07:27:00 MMA Customs on red alert

MMA Customs on red alert

…Records massive seizures of military hard wares, air gun …Intercepts expired beef, pharmaceutical products The Murtala Mohammed Area Command of Nigeria Custom Service, MMA,  is on red

0 News 20/04/2018 19:07:00 Don’t retire, Jose Mourinho tells Arsene Wenger

Don’t retire, Jose Mourinho tells Arsene Wenger

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has told Arsene Wenger not to retire from management after the Frenchman announced his decision to step down from Arsenal. Arsenal

0 News 21/04/2018 11:45:00 In Akwa Ibom: Police recover 47 illegal arms, arrest 17 suspects

In Akwa Ibom: Police recover 47 illegal arms, arrest 17 suspects

The Nigeria Police Force, Akwa Ibom Command, on Saturday said it recovered 47 illegal arms and 172 live ammunitiona and cartridges across the state.The Police

0 News 23/04/2018 13:11:00 Oyegun to recontest as APC holds Convention in Abuja

Oyegun to recontest as APC holds Convention in Abuja

…Begins Sale of Forms WednesdayBy Omeiza AjayiABUJA – The Planning Committee of the second National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has dismissed

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

cron