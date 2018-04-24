Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

#BBNaija2018: How I Will Handle My Relationship With Nina – Miracle



Winner of Big Brother Naija 2018 reality show, Miracle has cleared the air on his relationship with former housemate, Nina.

Miracle said he would analyse situation before deciding his next step with Nina.

Speaking with African Magic Tv, Miracle said he was particular about making money.

He stressed that his relationship with Nina will, “sort out itself naturally.”

According to Miracle:-

“I am a very calculative person. I like to take my time to analyse situations if you noticed in the house. I will do the same with Nina.

“This is the time to make money, my relationship with Nina will sort out itself naturally.

“Friday is always like my best days in the house, with all the movements and action, I really enjoyed it.

“It brought a bond between everybody, it was something new, and you know Big Brother always surprises us.

“It was tough because we had to nominate a pair and I may like one housemate but dislike the partner.

“I have realized some talents I didn’t know I had. Because of Teddy in the house, I had to sing. I really enjoyed it and the other housemates did as well.

“I can’t take the leadership skills I acquired in the house for granted”.





Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 24/04/2018 17:25:00 #BBNaija2018: How I Will Handle My Relationship With Nina – Miracle

#BBNaija2018: How I Will Handle My Relationship With Nina – Miracle

Winner of Big Brother Naija 2018 reality show, Miracle has cleared the air on his relationship with former housemate, Nina. Miracle said he would analyse situation

0 Top News 24/04/2018 17:26:00 Drug Baron And Leader Of Armed Robbery Gang Arrested By SARS Operatives (Photo)

Drug Baron And Leader Of Armed Robbery Gang Arrested By SARS Operatives (Photo)

The Bayelsa State Police Command, has intensified its operations on hideouts of armed robbers and suspected cultists in the state. The clampdown on cultists and armed

0 Top News 24/04/2018 18:06:00 “Why There Is No Constant Power Supply In Nigeria” – Federal Government Reveals

“Why There Is No Constant Power Supply In Nigeria” – Federal Government Reveals

The Federal Government has lamented that its vast investment in the power sector is not translating into improved power supply in the country because the

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:13:00 [Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:01:00 [Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”

0 Videos 10/10/2017 11:52:00 Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

0 Videos 07/10/2017 07:51:00 The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

Watch this hilarious spoof:  The Marriage Scanning Bucket.  Please leave a review below.

0 Videos 09/10/2017 21:33:00 Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Wonders shall never end.  This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses.  Yes, full blown tongue in

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 23/04/2018 18:54:00 CeeC: BBN second runner up reportedly dragged at Lagos airport [Watch]

CeeC: BBN second runner up reportedly dragged at Lagos airport [Watch]

Back to Article

0 News 23/04/2018 11:10:00 'Ex-vice president Atiku once described northerners as lazy people' - Muslim group defends Buhari

'Ex-vice president Atiku once described northerners as lazy people' - Muslim group defends Buhari

- President Muhammadu Buhari's comment about the Nigerian youths have been supported by a Muslim group- The group, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), described the president's

0 News 22/04/2018 09:00:00 4 Killed In Borno Suicide Attack

4 Killed In Borno Suicide Attack

Four people have been killed and eight others injured in a suicide attack on a mosque in Bama Local Government Council, Borno state. The State Emergency Managment

0 News 23/04/2018 04:00:00 Top Political Actors Blast Obasanjo

Top Political Actors Blast Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo came under fire yesterday for what was termed his posturing on national issues. Nobel laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka and activist lawyer Femi

0 News 21/04/2018 11:28:00 Tobi Adewole: It’ll be an honour to play for Nigeria

Tobi Adewole: It’ll be an honour to play for Nigeria

By Jacob Ajom Amidst a dearth of outstanding defenders in the national team, a  young Nigerian defender, Tobi Adewole is making waves in the United States

0 News 24/04/2018 17:04:00 Just in: President Buhari, APC governors in closed-door meeting

Just in: President Buhari, APC governors in closed-door meeting

- President Muhammadu Buhari met with governors of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC)- The meeting which began at 8 pm would discuss issues including

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

cron