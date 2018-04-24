BBNaija2018: How I Will Handle My Relationship With Nina – Miracle

Winner of Big Brother Naija 2018 reality show, Miracle has cleared the air on his relationship with former housemate, Nina.

Miracle said he would analyse situation before deciding his next step with Nina.

Speaking with African Magic Tv, Miracle said he was particular about making money.

He stressed that his relationship with Nina will, “sort out itself naturally.”

According to Miracle:-

“I am a very calculative person. I like to take my time to analyse situations if you noticed in the house. I will do the same with Nina. “This is the time to make money, my relationship with Nina will sort out itself naturally. “Friday is always like my best days in the house, with all the movements and action, I really enjoyed it. “It brought a bond between everybody, it was something new, and you know Big Brother always surprises us. “It was tough because we had to nominate a pair and I may like one housemate but dislike the partner. “I have realized some talents I didn’t know I had. Because of Teddy in the house, I had to sing. I really enjoyed it and the other housemates did as well. “I can’t take the leadership skills I acquired in the house for granted”.