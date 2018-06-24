[Music] Terry Apala – Keep Them Talking

Posted by Mcadioh on June 24, 2018 under Music 0
Terry Apala is out with a new song titled ‘Keep them Talking‘.
The music star, who is widely recognised for his fusion of urban sounds and his unique Apala rhythm, has released the mid-tempo hip-hop Keep them Talking today.
The song was produced by QueBeats.
Listen & Download “Terry Apala – Keep Them Talking” below:-
DOWNLOAD MP3
What do you think about this song?
We want to hear from you all.
Drop your comments
Want Latest Nigerian Songs? Click HERE
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
Rilwanu Adamu: Emir of Bauchi lauds UNICEF intervention in educating African children
The Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Adamu, has applauded the various interventions by the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) toward educating African children.Rilwanu made the commendation
Dumb annoying depressed sack of ugly madness - Jim Iyke claps back at fan who called him out on his use of foul language
- Nollywood actor Jim Iyke got furious at a fan on social media- The actor and father of one shared a post sharing his experience
My boyfriend can never complain, I cook, clean and pay my own bills - Lady says (photos)
A young lady has taken to social media to show off about her relationship. The young lady who was simply identified as Herlean stated that
Most Watched VideosView all posts
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
We Must Marry - (Video)
This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Absence Of Judge Stalls El Zakzaky's Trial
The absence of Justice Gideon Kurada of a Kaduna High Court on Thursday stalled the arraignment of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria
Afolabi expects Iceland to give Eagles tough time
’Tana Aiyejina South Africa 2010 World Cup star Rabiu Afolabi has predicted that Iceland would give the Super Eagles a tough time when both sides clash
Insurance operators worry over 90-day claims settlement period
By Rosemary Onuoha SOME insurance operators have expressed concern over the 90 days period given to underwriters to settle claims saying it is being exploited by
I have soft spot for Buhari because he fears no one — Archbishop
The Methodist Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Oche Job, says he admires President Muhammadu Buhari because he is a man who fears no one. President BuhariThe
World: For democrats challenging party incumbents, insurgency has its limits
Elected officials have asked him to delete their pictures from his campaign’s Facebook page. When he has tried to set up meetings with key New
Trump says he will sign executive order to avoid family separations
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would sign an executive order to keep migrant families together at the border with Mexico, amid an
Most Watched Movies
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
My Empire
My Empire
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Post Your Comment below: >>