Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

[Video] Solidstar – Eleganza



Posted by Mcadioh on June 24, 2018 under Video 0

Shaba Entertainment imprint and ONE Management premiere this new video titled Eleganza by Solidstar.

The audio was released in April 25.

This new video is quite captivating and directed by Directortyla with the audio produced by Kel P.

Watch & Download “Solidstar – Eleganza” below:-

[embedded content]

Subscribe to Naijaloaded TV

DOWNLOAD VIDEO


Share this post with your Friends on

 




Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 24/06/2018 07:03:00 Rilwanu Adamu: Emir of Bauchi lauds UNICEF intervention in educating African children

Rilwanu Adamu: Emir of Bauchi lauds UNICEF intervention in educating African children

The Emir of  Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Adamu, has applauded the various interventions by the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) toward educating African children.Rilwanu made the commendation

0 Top News 24/06/2018 07:06:00 Dumb annoying depressed sack of ugly madness - Jim Iyke claps back at fan who called him out on his use of foul language

Dumb annoying depressed sack of ugly madness - Jim Iyke claps back at fan who called him out on his use of foul language

- Nollywood actor Jim Iyke got furious at a fan on social media- The actor and father of one shared a post sharing his experience

0 Top News 24/06/2018 07:07:00 My boyfriend can never complain, I cook, clean and pay my own bills - Lady says (photos)

My boyfriend can never complain, I cook, clean and pay my own bills - Lady says (photos)

A young lady has taken to social media to show off about her relationship. The young lady who was simply identified as Herlean stated that

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:01:00 [Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:15:00 [Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion

0 Videos 07/10/2017 07:51:00 The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

Watch this hilarious spoof:  The Marriage Scanning Bucket.  Please leave a review below.

0 Videos 09/10/2017 21:33:00 Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Wonders shall never end.  This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses.  Yes, full blown tongue in

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:13:00 [Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 23/06/2018 18:15:00 Beauty Bits: Is aloe vera good for acne?

Beauty Bits: Is aloe vera good for acne?

When Drew Barrymore talks about skin, you listen. (I mean, just look at her. She knows her sh*t).But even the most passionate Drew fans (ahem,

0 News 23/06/2018 08:16:00 Russia 2018: What Argentina must do to qualify for World Cup knock-out round

Russia 2018: What Argentina must do to qualify for World Cup knock-out round

- Argentina will head into their last Group D match against Nigeria with the mindset of beating the three-time African champions- The Albiceleste and the

0 News 22/06/2018 19:27:00 Mercy Aigbe acquires multi-million naira mansion in Lagos

Mercy Aigbe acquires multi-million naira mansion in Lagos

TOLULOPE ABEREOJE Mercy Aigbe is currently the talk of the town as she recently added to her landed assets a multi-million naira mansion for herself and

0 News 23/06/2018 13:55:00 APC Convention quit notice to Fayose, PDP

APC Convention quit notice to Fayose, PDP

The Presidency says the All Progressives Congress (APC) convention holding at the Eagle Square, Abuja, would serve as a quit notice to the ruling Peoples

0 News 22/06/2018 05:39:00 Adams Oshiomhole is on a mission to bury APC - PDP alleges

Adams Oshiomhole is on a mission to bury APC - PDP alleges

- The PDP calls for Adams Oshiomhole to submit himself to the EFCC- The party insists that the former governor would cause harm to the

0 News 17/06/2018 14:44:00 Mimiko’s return rekindles our hope, confidence – LP National Chairman

Mimiko’s return rekindles our hope, confidence – LP National Chairman

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, has said that the return of Former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, to the party would

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

cron