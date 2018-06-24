[Video] Solidstar – Eleganza

Posted by Mcadioh on June 24, 2018 under Video 0
Shaba Entertainment imprint and ONE Management premiere this new video titled Eleganza by Solidstar.
The audio was released in April 25.
This new video is quite captivating and directed by Directortyla with the audio produced by Kel P.
Watch & Download “Solidstar – Eleganza” below:-
[embedded content]
