Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

‘SARS Went Through My Wife’s Naked Pictures On My Phone’- Angry Man Narrates



Posted by OluwaFemi on June 24, 2018 under Naija News 0

SARS AGAIN? ????????

A Twitter user has narrated how himself and his wife were stopped by SARS officials and one of them went through his wife’s nude pictures as if it’s no big deal.

Read his story below:

“My wife and I just got stopped by SARS and I haven’t felt more violated and powerless. Our offense? I look like a yahoo boy because I had on a face cap, t-shirt, short and neck piece.

I pride myself on defending in all things but today, she had to come out of the taxify and stand by their bus door while they interrogated me.
I knew my rights but I’m not about to argue people with guns and apparently above the law.

They demanded my ID card and kept insisting my wife leaves me to them while they looked through my phones. This man was going through unclad pictures of my wife and he kept trying to prove to me why it’s no big deal”


Share this post with your Friends on

 




Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 24/06/2018 07:03:00 Rilwanu Adamu: Emir of Bauchi lauds UNICEF intervention in educating African children

Rilwanu Adamu: Emir of Bauchi lauds UNICEF intervention in educating African children

The Emir of  Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Adamu, has applauded the various interventions by the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) toward educating African children.Rilwanu made the commendation

0 Top News 24/06/2018 07:06:00 Dumb annoying depressed sack of ugly madness - Jim Iyke claps back at fan who called him out on his use of foul language

Dumb annoying depressed sack of ugly madness - Jim Iyke claps back at fan who called him out on his use of foul language

- Nollywood actor Jim Iyke got furious at a fan on social media- The actor and father of one shared a post sharing his experience

0 Top News 24/06/2018 07:07:00 My boyfriend can never complain, I cook, clean and pay my own bills - Lady says (photos)

My boyfriend can never complain, I cook, clean and pay my own bills - Lady says (photos)

A young lady has taken to social media to show off about her relationship. The young lady who was simply identified as Herlean stated that

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:13:00 [Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa

0 Videos 09/10/2017 21:33:00 Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Wonders shall never end.  This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses.  Yes, full blown tongue in

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 10/10/2017 11:52:00 Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

0 Videos 06/10/2017 15:01:00 What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist.  Watch and review below.

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:02:00 [Music] Maire – Kau Kau

[Music] Maire – Kau Kau

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/06/2018 13:38:00 Saudi warns sick, old people to postpone Hajj pilgrimage for their own safety

Saudi warns sick, old people to postpone Hajj pilgrimage for their own safety

The Saudi Ministry of Health recommends that people aged over 65 years and those with chronic diseases such as heart disease, kidney disease, respiratory disease,

0 News 21/06/2018 03:17:00 Financial autonomy for State Assemblies, Judiciaries

Financial autonomy for State Assemblies, Judiciaries

THE widespread clamour for financial autonomy for State Houses of Assembly and Judiciaries bore fruitful results recently when President Muhammadu Buhari signed a Bill into

0 News 19/06/2018 10:46:00 Nigerian Custom: How to find and buy from legit auctions

Nigerian Custom: How to find and buy from legit auctions

There's no denying the fact that fake custom agents have taken over the internet, preying over victims every now and then.As a matter of fact,

0 News 17/06/2018 13:12:00 Controversy As Post-Eid-el-Fitri Bomb Blast ‘Kills 25, Injures More Than 50’ In Borno

Controversy As Post-Eid-el-Fitri Bomb Blast ‘Kills 25, Injures More Than 50’ In Borno

At least 25 people have been confirmed dead and more than 50 injured in an explosion on Saturday night after the Eid-el-Fitri celebration in Damboa

0 News 20/06/2018 12:52:00 World Cup 2018: Suarez praised as Uruguay beat Saudi Arabia to book second round spot

World Cup 2018: Suarez praised as Uruguay beat Saudi Arabia to book second round spot

Back to Article

0 News 17/06/2018 14:10:00 Claims and ‘spying’ dominate Sweden vs South Korea build-up

Claims and ‘spying’ dominate Sweden vs South Korea build-up

Sweden vs South Korea ; South Korea’s coach Shin Tae-yong said Sunday he deliberately made his team wear different numbered shirts in recent friendlies to

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

cron