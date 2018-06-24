‘SARS Went Through My Wife’s Naked Pictures On My Phone’- Angry Man Narrates

SARS AGAIN? ????????

A Twitter user has narrated how himself and his wife were stopped by SARS officials and one of them went through his wife’s nude pictures as if it’s no big deal.

Read his story below:

“My wife and I just got stopped by SARS and I haven’t felt more violated and powerless. Our offense? I look like a yahoo boy because I had on a face cap, t-shirt, short and neck piece.

I pride myself on defending in all things but today, she had to come out of the taxify and stand by their bus door while they interrogated me.

I knew my rights but I’m not about to argue people with guns and apparently above the law.

They demanded my ID card and kept insisting my wife leaves me to them while they looked through my phones. This man was going through unclad pictures of my wife and he kept trying to prove to me why it’s no big deal”