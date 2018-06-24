Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Acting Can’t Pay My Bills, Actress Orjiekwe Cries Out



Posted by Kabir Afolayan on June 24, 2018 under Entertainment 0

Actress Mimi Orjiekwe is regretting her decision to settle for acting as a career and has revealed that she would have been a better person if she was working in the oil and gas sector.

While speaking with Sunday Scoop, Orjiekwe said,

“I still have a lot to do as an actor and woman, though I am enjoying my life. If I had known better, I would have probably pursued a career in the oil and gas sector.

I love acting but there is no money in it as much as in the oil sector. I have a lot of expenses; I have a baby, do charity, like to look good and have a family to support.

For you to be able to do all these, you need to make a lot of money. Unfortunately, acting cannot give you much money.”


