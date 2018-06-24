[Video] Yung6ix – Everything Gucci

Posted by Mcadioh on June 24, 2018 under Video 1

Kash Kamp Empire’s lead act, Yung6ix comes through with the visuals for his record “Everything Gucci”.

The video for “Everything Gucci” is directed by Ovie with audio produced by Ckay.

Watch & Download “Yung6ix – Everything Gucci” below;-

[embedded content]

