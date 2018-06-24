Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

LETS DISCUSS!! What Should Our Super Eagles Do To Beat Messi’s Argentina On Tuesday?



How life can change in seconds. This life is really a mystery.

Just last time we were crying and complaining about our Super Eagles when they lost against Croatia, but surprisingly, a victory against Iceland has given us hope ????????

Next we face Argentina on Tuesday 22nd June and its the match that will decide if we stay or leave the World Cup.

It is going to be hard even though Argentina also lost 3-0 against Croatia, Messi and co will be desperate to win – Who wan ja cumot?

Now, over to our Football Fans!!

What Should Our Super Eagles Do To Stand A Chance Against The Mighty Argentina ????

Let’s hear from you all.

Drop your comments.

Our Verdict

Oluwafemi

I swear to God it will be very painful if Gernot Rohr decides to change anything. The same team that started against Iceland must also face Argentina.

Though i wouldn’t mind Iwobi coming on as the number 10 cause we lack creativity in the middle.

Ekong & Balogun must be solid like Olumo rock at defense. I noticed Balogun is always overlapping, Oyinbo pleaseeee stay at the back o, Messi & Aguero will not be there for play play.

May God Help Us ????????

Go Super Eagles ????????????????


