Rilwanu Adamu: Emir of Bauchi lauds UNICEF intervention in educating African children

The Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Adamu, has applauded the various interventions by the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) toward educating African children.
Rilwanu made the commendation on Saturday during interactive session with school children organised by the Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in collaboration with UNICEF, Bauchi office in Bauchi.
The session, which was to commemorate the Day of the African Child in Bauchi had participants from Alkaleri, Bauchi, Ganjuwa and Toro Local government Areas of the state.
The emir said that UNICEF in its various interventions, complemented government’s efforts toward
ensuring that school children were enrolled, mentored and mobilised to obtain basic education.
He added that “we appreciate the various contributions by UNICEF in the area of education because it has complemented government’s efforts toward providing basic education for our children.”
The representative of UNICEF, Bauchi office, Mr Samuel Kaalu, advised children to adhere to parental and school guides for successful educational process.
According to him, the future generation needs to be educated to foster national development.
He commended the Bauchi State Government over its interventions in various educational programmes, adding that the Child Rights Act should be domesticated to ensure that children were well catered for.
The Chief Counsel, Bauchi State Ministry of Justice, Mr Sabiu Gumba, said that the Child Rights Act had yet to be presented to the ministry for action.
Mr Abubakar Mansur, the Director of Planing, Research and Statistics, Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) said that the board was committed to ensuring all facilities were provided in schools across the state.
He added that “the board is committed to ensuring that facilities are provided to suit the girl-child.
“We are mobilising parents, communities and other stakeholders to ensure that enrollment drives campaign.”
Various activities were conducted to commemorate the Day of the African Child by children, which had “Leave No Child Behind in Education as ts theme for this year, including a walk on major streets in Bauchi metropolis, debate competition. (NAN)”
Related Articles
Rilwanu Adamu: Emir of Bauchi lauds UNICEF intervention in educating African children
The Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Adamu, has applauded the various interventions by the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) toward educating African children.Rilwanu made the commendation
Dumb annoying depressed sack of ugly madness - Jim Iyke claps back at fan who called him out on his use of foul language
- Nollywood actor Jim Iyke got furious at a fan on social media- The actor and father of one shared a post sharing his experience
My boyfriend can never complain, I cook, clean and pay my own bills - Lady says (photos)
A young lady has taken to social media to show off about her relationship. The young lady who was simply identified as Herlean stated that
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)
Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017
What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)
This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist. Watch and review below.
[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa
Most Read NewsView all posts
Agbakoba’s Movement adopts Alliance for New Nigeria
By Gabriel Olawale Nigeria Intervention Movement, NIM, promoted by former President of Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Mr. Olisa Agbakoba(SAN), and others, yesterday, formally adopted Alliance for
Guy Smarts: FDA bans artificial trans fats from packaged and restaurant foods
Trans fats have been a staple in the tastiest junk foods for more than 100 years. But Monday marked the end of the once-prevalent ingredient following the Food and
Breaking: Court stops FG from seizing funds in accounts without BVN
….grants EFCC’s request for final forfeiture of unclaimed N5.734bn to FG By Ikechukwu Nnochiri ABUJA – The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, on Friday, aborted
Germany vs Sweden: Joachim Loew expects turnaround in World Cup ‘final’
World Cup holders Germany face enormous pressure ahead of their second group match against Sweden, dubbed an “early final”, with Joachim Loew’s team knowing defeat
2018 World Cup: 5 popular Universities in Russia to have your BSc and Msc degrees
The World Cup hosting country, Russia has some fine universities for foreign students to pursue their academic dreams.In 2018, 68 Russian Universities feature in the
Most Watched Movies
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
My Empire
My Empire
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Post Your Comment below: >>