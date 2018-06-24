Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Rilwanu Adamu: Emir of Bauchi lauds UNICEF intervention in educating African children



The Emir of  Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Adamu, has applauded the various interventions by the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) toward educating African children.

Rilwanu made the commendation on Saturday during interactive session with school children organised by the Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in collaboration with UNICEF, Bauchi office in Bauchi.

The session, which was to commemorate the Day of the African Child in Bauchi had participants from Alkaleri, Bauchi, Ganjuwa and Toro Local government Areas of the state.

The emir said that UNICEF in its  various interventions, complemented government’s efforts toward
ensuring that school children were enrolled, mentored and mobilised to obtain basic education.

He added that “we appreciate the various contributions by UNICEF in the area of education because it has complemented government’s efforts toward providing basic education for our children.”

The representative of UNICEF, Bauchi office, Mr Samuel Kaalu, advised children to adhere to parental and school guides for successful educational process.

According to him, the future generation needs to be educated to foster national development.

He commended the Bauchi State Government over its interventions in various educational programmes, adding that the Child Rights Act should be domesticated to ensure that children were well catered for.

The Chief Counsel, Bauchi State Ministry of Justice, Mr Sabiu Gumba, said that the Child Rights Act had yet to be presented to the ministry for action.

Mr Abubakar Mansur, the Director of Planing, Research and Statistics, Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) said that the board was committed to ensuring all facilities were provided in schools across the state.

He added that “the board is committed to ensuring that facilities are provided to suit the girl-child.

“We are mobilising parents, communities and other stakeholders to ensure that enrollment drives campaign.”

Various activities were conducted to commemorate the Day of the African Child by children, which had “Leave No Child Behind in Education as ts theme for this year, including a walk on major streets in Bauchi metropolis, debate competition. (NAN)” 

