Ahmed Musa Gears Up For Super Eagles Next Game Against Argentina

Nigeria international Ahmed Musa has confirmed his readiness to face Argentina in Super Eagles’ last Group D match at the 2018 FIFA World Cup going on in Russia.

On Friday, June 22, Ahmed Musa scored a brace for the Super Eagles of Nigeria against Iceland as the three-time African champions recorded their first win at the 2018 World Cup.

Nigeria will face Argentina on Tuesday, June 26, in their last Group D game, and the former Kano Pillars’ forward has promised to work hard for him to score against the South Americans.

”I promise that I will work hard to score against Argentina, but it will be pleasing to me for us to advance than for me to score and get knocked out.

”It is all to the glory of the team and to our coach who found me worthy to include me in the team. This victory will ginger us to redouble our efforts and dump Argentina,” Ahmed Musa explained according to Vanguard.



