“There Will Be No Electronic Voting In 2019” – INEC

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has said that there will be no use of the electronic voting system in the 2019 general elections.
Professor Yakubu said this on Friday while addressing participants at the International Press Institute world conference which took place in Abuja.
“There is no electronic balloting in 2019. In other words, there will be no electronic voting in the next general election but technology is already being used in many aspects of the processes.
“Electronic voting should be the ultimate step in the chain involving five inter-related processes,” he said.
The occasion also saw the adoption of the revised 2018 edition of the Nigerian Media Code of election coverage by media stakeholders across the country, with the European Union pledging to support free, fair and transparent elections in Nigeria.
