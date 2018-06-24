Coach Bans Players From Having Sex After Losing Their World Cup Opening Match

England’s World Cup opponents on Sunday, Panama are banned from having sex during the tournament as players can only share a bed with their partners, according to reports.
Iceland’s players were allowed to have sex ahead of their World Cup match against Nigeria, as long as it is with their wives, coach Heimir Hallgrimsson said on Thursday.
But Panama’s players will have to go without before they play England in the second round of Group G fixtures on Sunday after losing their opening match 3-0 to Belgium.
The prospects for England players are unclear but they faced no restrictions in 2014 and have their wives and girlfriends staying 30 minutes away from the team base.
Medic Lauren Streicher said that ‘sexual activity has no bearing on athletic performance whatsoever,’ according to USA Today.
When an Icelandic reporter asked if sex was banned for members of the squad, Iceland captain Aron Gunnarsson said: ‘For the time being, yes.’
But manager Hallgrimsson interjected: ‘At least as long as the wives have not arrived. No, sex is not banned.’
Argentina’s football authorities had to apologise for issuing
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
18 People Killed As Gunmen Attack Adamawa Village
Posted by OG DEJI on June 24, 2018 under Naija News 0 Gunmmen have reportedly caused a major havoc in an Adamawa community where close to
[Fuji Music] Saheed Osupa – Naija Go Better
Naijaloaded present to you yet another smashing hit record from the Oba Orin himself “Saheed Osupa” this one is tagged “Naija Go Better” The Super Eagles
Baby In Pains As Her Head Continues To Swell Due To Medical Condition (Photos)
Posted by Mcadioh on June 24, 2018 under Naija News 2 A Facebook user spotted this little baby suffering from a medical condition known as Hydrocephalus
Most Watched VideosView all posts
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
We Must Marry - (Video)
This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)
This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist. Watch and review below.
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Germany face crunch Sweden clash as Belgium eye knockouts
Germany could face an ignominious first-round exit from the World Cup in Russia unless they rediscover the form that propelled them to glory in Brazil
Godfather syndrome may hinder ‘Not-Too-Young-To-Run’ law — Lagos Archbishop
The Catholic Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Martins, said “Not-Too-Young-to-Run” law may not be effective if political godfather syndrome continued
Enyinnaya Abaribe: DSS raids Senator’s Abuja home
Back to Article
Tommy Hilfiger: Nigerian influencers, celebs wear fashion brand to exclusive in-store event in Nigeria
Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], announces that Kaylah Oniwo, Yagazie Emezie, Ifeoma Amadi, Eku Edewor, Beverly Naya, Bolanle Olukanni, Denola
How Federer won 98th ATP title in Stuttgart
Roger Federer claimed his 98th ATP title on Sunday and displayed his unrivalled superiority on grass with a 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) victory over Milos Raonic
Most Watched Movies
My Empire
My Empire
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Post Your Comment below: >>