“Do Not Return To Imo State, You Will Be Stoned” – Okorocha To Udenwa

Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha has told former governor of the state, Chief Achike Udenwa to remain in Abuja because Imo people will stone him if he enters the state.
The governor said Udenwa was a failure who achieved nothing after eight years as governor of the state.
Okorocha was reacting to an interview where Udenwa described Okorocha as a colossal failure whose projects in the state were usually cosmetic and often collapsed before completion.
Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, Okorocha said Udenwa was a broke politician seeking attention.
He said, “Udenwa ruled Imo State for eight good years; let him come and show Imo people what he did for them those years. It is not enough to criticise; the facts are there.
“In the case of Okorocha, he has been in office for barely seven years and has over 1000 projects and still counting. Anybody who comes to Imo will see that he has changed the face of the state.
“Okorocha is a grassroots man and Imo people like him because they know he has their interests at heart. Most of his investments even before he became the governor are in Imo State.
“If you come to Imo State and criticise Okorocha, the masses will stone you. It is only the elite in Imo State that are not happy with him and we all know why. Udenwa who is talking, live in Abuja and does not even know what is happening in Imo State.
“If he comes to Imo State, he cannot criticise Okorocha because the people will come after him.
“You could not have governed Imo for eight years with nothing to show and you are criticising Okorocha whose projects have transformed the state and even a blind man can see them.”
