Soldiers Successfully Raid Bandits’ Hideouts, Weapons And Other Items Recovered (Photo)

Posted by Mcadioh on June 24, 2018 under Naija News 1
Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army in the ongoing Operation IDON RAINI Corridor II conducted a raid on armed bandits’ hideouts in the general area of Jambrini Village in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State in the early hours of 23 June 2018.
During the raid operations several camps were destroyed and 20 bandits were neutralized. Three bandits were also arrested while some escaped with gun shot wounds.
The items recovered include:
a. Four AK 47 rifles.
b. One F 99 – Pistol.
c. One PTT HH Motorola Handset.
d. 111 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.
e. Five AK 47 rifle magazines.
f. Two Dane guns.
g. Three mobile phones.
h. One power bank.
The troops remain determined and committed to frustrating banditry activities in the area of operation.
This feat was achieved through reliable information provided by some well meaning residents of the area.
The public is urged to share credible information with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.
