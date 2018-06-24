Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

Super Eagles Coach Speaks About Nigeria’s Qualification From ‘Group of Death’



Posted by Mcadioh on June 24, 2018 under Sports 0

Ahead of Tuesday’s final group D clash with Argentina, Coach Gernot Rohr has predicted that his Eagles would qualify for the knockout stage of the World Cup in Russia.

Rohr said that a heavy load has been taken off him after a colourless start in the World Cup where Croatia whipped Nigeria 2-0.

‘’I’m relieved and we are back because we have found our rhythm. We were criticized heavily and I took the criticisms in good fate.

It helped us to turn things around. I know that the game against Argentina is not going to be easy.

We’ve beaten Argentina 4-2 but it was a friendly and the great Messi was not in the team. I respect him a lot. But, with our renewed confidence, Argentina or Messi cannot stop us”, Rohr said.

Continuing, Rohr said “my boys are young and are bound to make mistakes. That was the mistake they made against Croatia. They are out of it and have a new confidence. It’ll be difficult for any team to deflate that confidence now”.


Share this post with your Friends on

 




Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 24/06/2018 07:20:00 18 People Killed As Gunmen Attack Adamawa Village

18 People Killed As Gunmen Attack Adamawa Village

Posted by OG DEJI on June 24, 2018 under Naija News 0 Gunmmen have reportedly caused a major havoc in an Adamawa community where close to

0 Top News 24/06/2018 07:28:00 [Fuji Music] Saheed Osupa – Naija Go Better

[Fuji Music] Saheed Osupa – Naija Go Better

Naijaloaded present to you yet another smashing hit record from the Oba Orin himself “Saheed Osupa” this one is tagged “Naija Go Better” The Super Eagles

0 Top News 24/06/2018 07:48:00 Baby In Pains As Her Head Continues To Swell Due To Medical Condition (Photos)

Baby In Pains As Her Head Continues To Swell Due To Medical Condition (Photos)

Posted by Mcadioh on June 24, 2018 under Naija News 2 A Facebook user spotted this little baby suffering from a medical condition known as Hydrocephalus

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:01:00 [Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:15:00 [Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion

0 Videos 07/10/2017 16:56:00 Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows  Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 06/10/2017 14:56:00 We Must Marry - (Video)

We Must Marry - (Video)

This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:02:00 [Music] Maire – Kau Kau

[Music] Maire – Kau Kau

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 20/06/2018 06:06:00 Anambra student who dressed like Ghana's popular investigative journalist gets chased out of class (photos)

Anambra student who dressed like Ghana's popular investigative journalist gets chased out of class (photos)

- A young man has been sent out of class during exams for attempting to look like his role model- The man who is a

0 News 18/06/2018 16:41:00 Court jails two soldiers 19 years for rape

Court jails two soldiers 19 years for rape

A Mexican court has sentenced two soldiers to 19 years in prison for raping and torturing an indigenous woman in 2002, the United Nations and

0 News 21/06/2018 17:00:00 Lawmaker donates four classrooms to Ikota community

Lawmaker donates four classrooms to Ikota community

By Dayo Johnson AKURE—THE joy of the people of Ikota, in Ifedore Council Area of Ondo State, knew no bound as a four-classroom block built by

0 News 21/06/2018 00:53:00 EMPLOYMENT: Be mindful of Fayose’s promises, Adeyeye warns voters

EMPLOYMENT: Be mindful of Fayose’s promises, Adeyeye warns voters

By Rotimi Ojomoyela AN APC chieftain, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, has urged the people of Ekiti State to be wary of some promises made by Governor Ayodele

0 News 21/06/2018 15:13:00 NNPC signs $3bn oil, gas development deal- Baru

NNPC signs $3bn oil, gas development deal- Baru

Dr Maikanti Baru, Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), said the corporation had signed over three billion dollars oil and gas development deal

0 News 17/06/2018 19:49:00 I’m not working for Tinubu – Osun gov aspirant

I’m not working for Tinubu – Osun gov aspirant

Oluwatosin Omojuyigbe A Peoples Democratic Party aspirant for the September governorship election in Osun State, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, says he has no link to President Muhammadu

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

cron