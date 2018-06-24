Super Eagles Coach Speaks About Nigeria’s Qualification From ‘Group of Death’

Posted by Mcadioh on June 24, 2018 under Sports 0
Ahead of Tuesday’s final group D clash with Argentina, Coach Gernot Rohr has predicted that his Eagles would qualify for the knockout stage of the World Cup in Russia.
Rohr said that a heavy load has been taken off him after a colourless start in the World Cup where Croatia whipped Nigeria 2-0.
‘’I’m relieved and we are back because we have found our rhythm. We were criticized heavily and I took the criticisms in good fate.
It helped us to turn things around. I know that the game against Argentina is not going to be easy.
We’ve beaten Argentina 4-2 but it was a friendly and the great Messi was not in the team. I respect him a lot. But, with our renewed confidence, Argentina or Messi cannot stop us”, Rohr said.
Continuing, Rohr said “my boys are young and are bound to make mistakes. That was the mistake they made against Croatia. They are out of it and have a new confidence. It’ll be difficult for any team to deflate that confidence now”.
