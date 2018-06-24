Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Baby In Pains As Her Head Continues To Swell Due To Medical Condition (Photos)



Posted by Mcadioh on June 24, 2018

A Facebook user spotted this little baby suffering from a medical condition known as Hydrocephalus which caused her head to swell abnormally.

The baby who has been in pains following the gathering of fluids in the brain – was seen crying as her mother consoled her joyfully while revealing that the baby would have undergone medical treatment if not for financial restraints.

Preparations are now being made to raise funds for the baby.

Hydrocephalus (also called “water on the brain”) can make babies’ and young children’s heads swell to make room for the excess fluid.

Older kids, whose skull bones have matured and fused together, have painful headaches from the increased pressure in the head.

See more photos below:-


