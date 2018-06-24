Naijaloaded present to you yet another smashing hit record from the Oba Orin himself “Saheed Osupa” this one is tagged “Naija Go Better”
The Super Eagles is doing us proud very proud at the Russia 2018 World cup and in that vain we decided to bless our Fuji music aficionado on Naijaloaded with this lovely.
We hope you find it intriguing and it sure flows with our victory mood.
Listen & Download “Saheed Osupa – Naija Go Better” below:-
DOWNLOAD MP3
What do you think about this song?
We want to hear from you all.
Drop your comments
Want Latest Nigerian Songs? Click HERE
IMPORTANT NOTICE
Tell us which Songs to upload next
Please be kind enough to drop the Title of some hot Fuji songs + the name of the Musician, we will upload them on Naijaloaded for others to enjoy!
We rely on content recommendations to serve you and others better.
Thank you.
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
18 People Killed As Gunmen Attack Adamawa Village
Posted by OG DEJI on June 24, 2018 under Naija News 0 Gunmmen have reportedly caused a major havoc in an Adamawa community where close to
[Fuji Music] Saheed Osupa – Naija Go Better
Naijaloaded present to you yet another smashing hit record from the Oba Orin himself “Saheed Osupa” this one is tagged “Naija Go Better” The Super Eagles
Baby In Pains As Her Head Continues To Swell Due To Medical Condition (Photos)
Posted by Mcadioh on June 24, 2018 under Naija News 2 A Facebook user spotted this little baby suffering from a medical condition known as Hydrocephalus
Most Watched VideosView all posts
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
[Music] Maire – Kau Kau
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)
Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017
Most Read NewsView all posts
Sexual harrasment: CPC urges OAU to cooperate with law enforcement agents.
Abuja – The Consumer Protection council (CPC) has urged the management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) to cooperate with law enforcement authorities to prosecute a
Osun election: Akere challenges aspirants to debate
Jesusegun Alagbe A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Sunday Akere, has challenged all the aspirants for the September 22, 2018
Trump Immigration Crackdown: 34 Nigerians Deported From U.S
It appears the fresh crackdown on illegal immigrants by the Trump administration has started taking its toll on Nigerians there. The United States Government yesterday
Egypt to open defence office in Abuja — Envoy
President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-SisiThe Egyptian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Wael-Adel Nadir, says the country has concluded plans to open a defence
Nwosu begins campaign for Oshiomhole
Chinonso Alozie GOVERNOR Rochas Okorocha’s preferred choice in the 2019 Imo gubernatorial election, Mr. Uche Nwosu, yesterday said that voting for Adam’s Oshiomhole in the forthcoming All
Most Watched Movies
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
My Empire
My Empire
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Post Your Comment below: >>