18 People Killed As Gunmen Attack Adamawa Village

June 24, 2018
Gunmmen have reportedly caused a major havoc in an Adamawa community where close to a score number of people have been killed with houses razed down.
No fewer than 18 persons were reported killed and several others injured following an attack on Dowayan village in Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa State.
According to Channels tv, local residents said on Saturday that the attack was carried out on Friday night by herdsmen.
The residents said the herdsmen struck around 8 pm. Several houses were also burnt and properties destroyed.
Numan, Demsa and Girei Local Governments Areas in Adamawa State have previously been attacked by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.
Police Public Relations Officer in Adamawa State, Othman Abubakar, when contacted said he was yet to be informed about the attack.
