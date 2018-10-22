BREAKING News: CBN Revokes Licences Of Nine Micro-Finance Banks

Nine out of 34 Micro-Finance banks in Nigeria have had their licences revoked by the Central Bank of Nigeria.
The National Association of Micro Finance Banks on Monday said that nine out of the 34 micro finance banks in Niger have lost their operational banking licences.
Mr Sado Daniel, North Central Secretary of the association made the remark in Bida while inaugurating a micro-finance bank established by the Federal Polytechnic, Bida.
“These micro-finance banks lost their licences because they fell short during the regulation exercise carried out by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),’’ he said.
He said that non adherence to corporate governance contributed to the collapse of the banks, urging the management and staff members of the new bank to adhere strictly to the rules establishing it.
“Banks do not die, people kill them; please do not kill the Federal Polytechnic Bida Micro-Finance Bank; ensure you adhere strictly to the rules of the game,’’ he said.
Similarly, Hajia Hajara Mohammed, a representative of the CBN in Minna, said that insider abuse was another huge factor that contributed to the failure of micro-finance banks across the country.
Mohammed urged business people to stop diverting loans collected from banks to other purposes such as marriage among other things different from what the loan was meant for.
According to her, “until we stop using business money and loans to get married and buy clothes, businesses in the country will not progress.’’
She called on the people to work toward ensuring that all loans collected were paid back to enable them to benefit more.
“If you don’t return your loans there is no way you will benefit from loans being made available by the Federal Government through the CBN,’’ she said.
Earlier, Dr Abubakar Dzukogi, the Rector of the polytechnic, said that the micro-finance bank was established with a capital base of N20 million adding that it would be increased to N50 million by the year 2019.
Dzukogi, who is also Chairman, Board of Directors of the micro-finance bank, said the bank would make banking easy for students and staff members of the polytechnic.
He also said that the measure would ease the cashless policy being planned by the CBN.
(NAN)
???? Listen & Download Naijaloaded Cypher Vol. 3 Here ????
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
“I Am Not About To Get Married To Any Fellow Actor” – Toyin Abraham
Posted by OG DEJI on October 22, 2018 under Entertainment 0 Actress and producer Toyin Abraham has responded to claims that she’s about to marry a
“I Only Used My Fingers” – Man Arrested For Raping Girl In Delta State
Posted by OG DEJI on October 22, 2018 under Naija News 2 A man has been apprehended and is currently in police custody for allegedly defiling
“Messi Is The Best Player In The World” – Football Legend, Maradona Declares
Diego Maradona has accused the media of trying to drive a wedge between himself and the Barcelona star, Goal.com reports. The Argentine has reiterated his belief
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
AITEO CUP FINALS: Ugwuanyi seeks prayers, support for Enugu Rangers FC
By Chinedu Adonu ENUGU—AS the Enugu Rangers International Football Club battles Kano Pillars of Kano State in this year’s NFF/AITEO Federation Cup finals in Asaba, Delta
Delta monarchs endorse Okowa for re-election
…back zoning arrangement By Victor Ahiumayoung Traditional rulers in Delta State have thrown their weight behind the rotational arrangement of the governorship position and other key elective
Finance: MTN Ghana posts strong third-quarter revenue results driven by mobile money
MTN Ghana records a strong performance in its 2018 third-quarter revenue driven by its mobile money (MoMo).MTN Group says the Ghana unit’s Q3 revenue grew
Simba launches KStar specialized power backup solutions
Simba Industries, one of the leading companies in the power backup industry in Nigeria, has introduced KStar UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) systems to the market.
Man who was involved in car accident give thanks for his life, shares before and after photos
Sometimes in ones existence, we experience unfortunate circumstances that might alter our lives forever. This can lead to depression among other things. Despite that, a
Man United set to halt Chelsea's unbeaten run at Stamford Bridge in their EPL meeting (Time, Venue, Date)
- Chelsea welcome Manchester United to the Stamford Bridge for their tough EPL clash this weekend- The Blues will hope to maintain their unbeaten run
Post Your Comment below: >>