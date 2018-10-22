UP GUNNNERSS!!! Ozil, Aubameyang Score As Arsenal Thrash Leicester City 3 – 1 (Watch The Goals Highlight)

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

UP GUNNNERSS!!! Ozil, Aubameyang Score As Arsenal Thrash Leicester City 3 – 1



Mesut Ozil produced one of the best midfield displays in the Premier League this season as Arsenal beat Leicester for a record-equalling 10th successive win in all competitions.

Ozil’s first-time finish for the equaliser, the pass that led to the second goal and his two flicks in the build-up to the third were the catalyst for a remarkable performance by the Gunners, who had been overwhelmed by Leicester in the opening 30 minutes.

