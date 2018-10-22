UP GUNNNERSS!!! Ozil, Aubameyang Score As Arsenal Thrash Leicester City 3 – 1 (Watch The Goals Highlight)

Posted by OluwaFemi on October 22, 2018 under Sports 0
Mesut Ozil produced one of the best midfield displays in the Premier League this season as Arsenal beat Leicester for a record-equalling 10th successive win in all competitions.
Ozil’s first-time finish for the equaliser, the pass that led to the second goal and his two flicks in the build-up to the third were the catalyst for a remarkable performance by the Gunners, who had been overwhelmed by Leicester in the opening 30 minutes.
You Can Watch & Download The Goals Highlight Below:
Subscribe to Naijaloaded TV
DOWNLOAD VIDEO
f
???? Listen & Download Naijaloaded Cypher Vol. 3 Here ????
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
“I Am Not About To Get Married To Any Fellow Actor” – Toyin Abraham
Posted by OG DEJI on October 22, 2018 under Entertainment 0 Actress and producer Toyin Abraham has responded to claims that she’s about to marry a
“I Only Used My Fingers” – Man Arrested For Raping Girl In Delta State
Posted by OG DEJI on October 22, 2018 under Naija News 2 A man has been apprehended and is currently in police custody for allegedly defiling
“Messi Is The Best Player In The World” – Football Legend, Maradona Declares
Diego Maradona has accused the media of trying to drive a wedge between himself and the Barcelona star, Goal.com reports. The Argentine has reiterated his belief
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
FELA AT 80: Femi Kuti, siblings celebrate posthumous birthday
Yesterday, Femi Kuti and his siblingscelebrated their late father, afro-beat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, on his posthumous 80th birthday. The legendary Fela Anikulapo KutiCelebrating the afro-beat maverick, Femi
Photo: Stubborn truckers taking disciplinary muddy bathe
Some truck drivers who were yesterday arrested for obstructing flow of traffic on the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, by Berger Yard, were told to bathe in a
You’re Midgets, Ohanaeze Mocks Igbo Presidential Candidates, Backs Obi
The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Anambra State Chapter, has described the Igbo Presidential candidates in the 2019 general elections as midgets. The Igbo socio-cultural organisation at a press
PDP mourns Kutigi, condoles family, judiciary
By Dirisu YakubuABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sunday expressed sadness over the demise of former Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi,
Minimum Wage: FG urges organised labour to accept offer
Abuja, Oct. 19, 2018 The Federal Government has urged Organised Labour to accept the new minimum wage proposal, considering the capacity and ability of the
Ikpea reaffairms no faction in Nigeria Football Supporters Club
Samuel Ikpea, the National Chairman, Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), says there is nothing like factions in the body set up to cheer the country’s
Post Your Comment below: >>