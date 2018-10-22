Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

I Have 90% Of The Governors On My Side, Only 1 Or 2 Are Unhappy – Oshiomole



Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), says only one or two governors of the party are not comfortable with him remaining in office.

Oshiomhole said this while fielding questions from state house correspondents on the plot to oust him.

THISDAY had reported that 15 of the 21 governors of the APC have finalised the plot to remove him and are about forcing a national executive committee (NEC) meeting where he will be unseated.

But Oshiomhole said he had over 90 percent members of the party on his side.

He said the governors who were not impressed with his style fell out with him because he insisted on following due process.

“One governor has publicly said he will ensure that I am removed. That’s fine. The beauty of democracy is that one or two may say something but the majority is what matters,” he said.

“But even those two, if they reflect deeply, they’ll know that what I have done is to stubbornly insist that the rules must be obeyed. Nothing more, nothing less.”

Oshiomhole spoke shortly after Ibikunle Amosun, governor of Ogun state, accused him and some leaders of the party of hijacking the primaries in Ogun.

Abdulaziz Yari, governor of Zamfara, had accused Oshiomhole of acting like a mini-god.

