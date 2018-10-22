I Have 90% Of The Governors On My Side, Only 1 Or 2 Are Unhappy – Oshiomole

Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), says only one or two governors of the party are not comfortable with him remaining in office.
Oshiomhole said this while fielding questions from state house correspondents on the plot to oust him.
THISDAY had reported that 15 of the 21 governors of the APC have finalised the plot to remove him and are about forcing a national executive committee (NEC) meeting where he will be unseated.
But Oshiomhole said he had over 90 percent members of the party on his side.
He said the governors who were not impressed with his style fell out with him because he insisted on following due process.
“One governor has publicly said he will ensure that I am removed. That’s fine. The beauty of democracy is that one or two may say something but the majority is what matters,” he said.
“But even those two, if they reflect deeply, they’ll know that what I have done is to stubbornly insist that the rules must be obeyed. Nothing more, nothing less.”
Oshiomhole spoke shortly after Ibikunle Amosun, governor of Ogun state, accused him and some leaders of the party of hijacking the primaries in Ogun.
Abdulaziz Yari, governor of Zamfara, had accused Oshiomhole of acting like a mini-god.
f
???? Listen & Download Naijaloaded Cypher Vol. 3 Here ????
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
“I Am Not About To Get Married To Any Fellow Actor” – Toyin Abraham
Posted by OG DEJI on October 22, 2018 under Entertainment 0 Actress and producer Toyin Abraham has responded to claims that she’s about to marry a
“I Only Used My Fingers” – Man Arrested For Raping Girl In Delta State
Posted by OG DEJI on October 22, 2018 under Naija News 2 A man has been apprehended and is currently in police custody for allegedly defiling
“Messi Is The Best Player In The World” – Football Legend, Maradona Declares
Diego Maradona has accused the media of trying to drive a wedge between himself and the Barcelona star, Goal.com reports. The Argentine has reiterated his belief
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Breaking: Edo deputy speaker impeached
The Edo House of Assembly on Monday impeached the Deputy speaker, Victor Edoror over alleged “corruption, misappropriation of funds and act capable of destabilising the
EFCC Obtains Court Order To Detain Fayose For Two Weeks …Ex-Gov To Sue Anti-Graft Agency
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has obtained a remand order from a Federal Capital Territory High Court to keep former Governor Ayodele Fayose of
2018 Alaghodaro Summit: Edo OPS backs theme
As preparations for the 2018 Alaghodaro Summit reach advanced stage, the Organised Private Sector (OPS) in Edo State has expressed support for 2018 edition of
FCT tricycle association gets new caretaker committee
Amalgamated Commercial Tricycle, Motorcycle Owners, Repairs and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN), has inaugurated a 23-member Caretaker Committee to introduce a code of conduct in
APO: Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) aiming to become Africa’s premier think tank, Vera Songwe tells African Ambassadors
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
2 Nigeria Airways retirees slump, die on queue during verification exercise
- 2 Nigerian Airway retirees have been reportedly slumped and died during verification exercise- Federal government had recently approved disbursement of N22.6bn for the Airways
Post Your Comment below: >>