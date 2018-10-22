“Those Who Feel They Have Another Country Are Free To Go” – President Buhari

Posted by OG DEJI on October 22, 2018 under Naija News 0
President Buhari earlier today, received in audience APC Aspirants from Kwara State, and reiterated what he told Nigerians leaving the country in 1984.
Speaking while receiving All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirants and members of the party at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari, said Nigerians who felt that they have another country outside Nigeria may choose to go.
According to a statement by the presidential Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President said he and others who do not have another country, would rather stay back and salvage it together.
He enjoined Nigerians to remain faithful and loyal to the country in all their dealings.
Buhari said:-
“You don’t have to be in uniform to be loyal. What I said long ago in 1984 is still valid today. We have no other country but Nigeria.
“Others who feel they have another country may choose to go. We will stay here and salvage it together.”
