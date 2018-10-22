Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

Billionaire Connection: Dangote And Otedola Step Out Looking Trendy In Monaco (Photo)



Posted by Mcadioh on October 22, 2018 under Naija News 0

Two Nigerian billionaire businessmen, Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola have been spotted meeting up in Monaco.

Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Mr Femi Otedola, two Nigerian billionaire businessmen have met up.

The two men looked really trendy as they stepped out together in Monaco, France.

Dangote was seen wearing a navy blue T-shirt, jean trousers, and trainers while Otedola had on a white shirt and a pair of jean trousers.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Otedola wrote:

“Look who is also in Monaco… The richest black man in the WORLD! … F.Ote”

???? Listen & Download Naijaloaded Cypher Vol. 3 Here ????

CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT


Share this post with your Friends on

 



Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 22/10/2018 15:43:00 “I Am Not About To Get Married To Any Fellow Actor” – Toyin Abraham

“I Am Not About To Get Married To Any Fellow Actor” – Toyin Abraham

Posted by OG DEJI on October 22, 2018 under Entertainment 0 Actress and producer Toyin Abraham has responded to claims that she’s about to marry a

0 Top News 22/10/2018 16:16:00 “I Only Used My Fingers” – Man Arrested For Raping Girl In Delta State

“I Only Used My Fingers” – Man Arrested For Raping Girl In Delta State

Posted by OG DEJI on October 22, 2018 under Naija News 2 A man has been apprehended and is currently in police custody for allegedly defiling

0 Top News 22/10/2018 16:47:00 “Messi Is The Best Player In The World” – Football Legend, Maradona Declares

“Messi Is The Best Player In The World” – Football Legend, Maradona Declares

Diego Maradona has accused the media of trying to drive a wedge between himself and the Barcelona star, Goal.com reports. The Argentine has reiterated his belief

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/10/2018 04:27:00 Killings: IGP Deploys Forces As Kaduna Declares Curfew

Killings: IGP Deploys Forces As Kaduna Declares Curfew

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris has deployed the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 7 to lead a special

0 News 17/10/2018 12:17:00 AFCON 2019: Sanusi lauds Eagles’ commitment

AFCON 2019: Sanusi lauds Eagles’ commitment

NIGERIA Football Federation (NFF) general-secretary, Dr Sanusi Mohammed has praised what he calls a new sense of commitment among players of the Super Eagles, as

0 News 17/10/2018 13:54:00 Senate confirms 7as CCB Chairman, board members, drops one from Edo

Senate confirms 7as CCB Chairman, board members, drops one from Edo

…As Presidency withdraws 2 By Henry Umoru ABUJA- THE Senate, Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Dr. Muhammed  Isah from Jigawa State representing the North West zone as

0 News 19/10/2018 11:23:00 Police warn motorists against illegal use of tinted glasses

Police warn motorists against illegal use of tinted glasses

The Plateau Police Command has warned politicians, government officials and other motorists in the state to desist from using tinted glass on their vehicles without

0 News 17/10/2018 06:16:00 World Food Day: Over 30 per cent farmland in Niger Delta lost to floods – Uduaghan

World Food Day: Over 30 per cent farmland in Niger Delta lost to floods – Uduaghan

The immediate past governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, has disclosed that over 30 per cent of farmland in the Niger Delta region has

0 News 20/10/2018 05:58:00 Just in: WhatsApp bans more than 100,000 accounts in Brazil election

Just in: WhatsApp bans more than 100,000 accounts in Brazil election

WhatsApp  has banned hundreds of thousands of accounts in Brazil as the Facebook Inc. messaging service struggles to contain political shenanigans ahead of a runoff

Most Watched Movies

cron