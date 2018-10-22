Billionaire Connection: Dangote And Otedola Step Out Looking Trendy In Monaco (Photo)

Posted by Mcadioh on October 22, 2018 under Naija News 0

Two Nigerian billionaire businessmen, Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola have been spotted meeting up in Monaco.

Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Mr Femi Otedola, two Nigerian billionaire businessmen have met up.

The two men looked really trendy as they stepped out together in Monaco, France.

Dangote was seen wearing a navy blue T-shirt, jean trousers, and trainers while Otedola had on a white shirt and a pair of jean trousers.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Otedola wrote:

“Look who is also in Monaco… The richest black man in the WORLD! … F.Ote”

