NL Music Review:- Is “Twisted” By Davido Featuring Peruzzi, Another DMW Hit Or Whack Track? (Watch Video)



Posted by Jelili Adekunle on October 22, 2018

Few days ago, Davido in collaboration with Peruzzi dropped a new song titled “Twisted” in a bid to bring DMW back on top the radar.

The song seems to be a reflection of the fact that Davido and his DMW are not ready to drop the “Pon Pon” sound anytime soon. Talking about versatility, Davido‘s DMW ain’t ready yet.

In case you don’t have the song yet, Listen and Download it below:-

DOWNLOAD MP3

Asides Davido‘s unwillingness to showcase versatility, he killed the “Pon Pon” beat as usual on the song. Surprisingly, Peruzzi didn’t really do much on his verse as expected.

Checkout our team’s verdict on the song below:-

[embedded content]

OUR RATINGS

Overall, we will rate this track 4/10 ★★★★☆☆☆☆☆☆

Now, over to you guys ????

Do You Think The Song “Twisted” By Davido Featuring Peruzzi Is A DMW Hit Or Whack Song?

Let’s hear from you

Drop your comment

