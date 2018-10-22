NL Music Review:- Is “Twisted” By Davido Featuring Peruzzi, Another DMW Hit Or Whack Track? (Watch Video)

Posted by Jelili Adekunle on October 22, 2018 under Entertainment, NL TV, Reviews 0
Few days ago, Davido in collaboration with Peruzzi dropped a new song titled “Twisted” in a bid to bring DMW back on top the radar.
The song seems to be a reflection of the fact that Davido and his DMW are not ready to drop the “Pon Pon” sound anytime soon. Talking about versatility, Davido‘s DMW ain’t ready yet.
In case you don’t have the song yet, Listen and Download it below:-
DOWNLOAD MP3
Asides Davido‘s unwillingness to showcase versatility, he killed the “Pon Pon” beat as usual on the song. Surprisingly, Peruzzi didn’t really do much on his verse as expected.
Checkout our team’s verdict on the song below:-
[embedded content]
Subscribe to Naijaloaded TV
OUR RATINGS
Overall, we will rate this track 4/10 ★★★★☆☆☆☆☆☆
Now, over to you guys ????
Do You Think The Song “Twisted” By Davido Featuring Peruzzi Is A DMW Hit Or Whack Song?
Let’s hear from you
Drop your comment
???? Listen & Download Naijaloaded Cypher Vol. 3 Here ????
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
FRESH ATTACK!! Boko Haram Kill One, Displace Over 1,000 In Borno Fresh Attacks
The National Emergency Management Agency yesterday confirmed that the Saturday’s attacks by Boko Haram on villages in Borno State left one person dead and 1,300
KONJI NAH BASTARD!! 38-Year-Old Man Caught Raping 6-Year-Old Girl Inside Bush In Ogun (Photo)
Barely four days after 35-year-old Ayegunle Adekunle was arrested for allegedly defiling a 3-year-old girl in Otta area of Ogun State, another randy man has
Ik Ogbonna’s Wife, Sonia Addresses Busy Bodies Interested In Her Marital Crisis
Posted by Komolafe Daniel on October 22, 2018 under Entertainment 1 IK Ogbonna’s wife, Sonia, took to Instagram to pen down a message to busy bodies
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Henry makes Ligue 1 return in 19 years this weeken
Thierry Henry returns to Ligue 1 for the first time in 19 years this weekend, tasked with dragging a crisis-hit Monaco away from the relegation
Truck accidents cause N9.8bn economic loss in 2018 – FRSC
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Monday said economic loss worth N9.8 billion was lost in 196 traffic crashes recorded so far across the
Premier League giants Liverpool eyeing £28m-rated Germany international
- Liverpool are interest in signing Kerem Demirbay from Hoffenheim- The 25-year-old midfielder has a £28 million release clause at Hoffenheim- Arsenal have also interested
German Bundesliga result
German Bundesliga result on Sunday: Hertha Berlin 1 (Duda 7) Freiburg 1 (Koch 36) Playing later Borussia M’gladbach v Mainz 05 (1600 GMT) Cleric to FG: Tackle almajiri problem Played
Property tussle: Anambra bans Church services in public schools
The Anambra Government, on Friday, banned religious bodies from using either public schools or its facilities, to conduct religious services across the state.The state Commissioner
Train reportedly kills over 50 people while they were watching fireworks
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Post Your Comment below: >>