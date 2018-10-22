“Men Now Go Into Relationship For Money” – Actress Ini Edo Speaks Out

Nigerian actress, Ini Edo, who has featured in more than 100 movies since she made her debut in the industry, has spoken on new trend of men dating women for money.
While speaking in an interview with Daily Sun, actress Ini Edo, has opened up on the high rate of men in recent times jumping from one relationship to another for financial gains.
The Special Assistant to the Akwa Ibom State Governor on Culture and Tourism, disclosed that while young girls engage in one trade or the other for survival, some men move from one woman to the other for money.
She said:-
“Men of these days are not what they used to be. But the issues are not addressed. Nobody is talking about it. That’s why Uche Jombo and I took that up and made it the theme of our new movie.
“Ironically, prostitution has reduced drastically. Young girls now go into different kinds of small-scale businesses like makeup, hair dressing and creams making. They now hustle more to make a living but I can’t say the same thing for men.
“I’m sorry but that’s the truth. For some men, their job is to move around from one woman to another for money. It’s like a full time job for them and nobody is addressing the issue. Don’t get me wrong, not all men do it, but some of them.”
When asked why she does more of production than acting these days, the dark skinned diva said:-
“I’m one of the first actors who started film production in Nigeria and also one of the first to take their movies to cinemas. If you can remember ‘I’ll Take My Chances’, I did it with Emem Isong. The movie gave birth to a new actor, Bryan Okwara.
“It’s my way of giving back to the industry. I had to tilt towards production of movies to effect the changes I had always wanted to see in the industry. I’m glad I was part of the huge changes we are experiencing now.
“Another film, ‘Knocking On Heavens Door’, I made sure we used new faces in it. That was how Adesua Etomi and Blossom Chukwujekwu came into acting.
“Aside that, If I am passionate about a story, I don’t mind the money being paid, I’ll go for the job. I’m not particular about money but the story or lessons behind the film.”
