Cristiano Ronaldo Returns To Manchester United As He Speaks On Rape Allegation

Cristiano Ronaldo has addressed the alleged rape claims made against him in a press conference ahead of Juventus’ Champions League clash with Manchester United.

The Portuguese, who insisted the allegation against him is not a distraction as he prepares for Tuesday match, told reporters: “I’m happy man. We did the statement two weeks ago.

“Of course I’m not going to lie on this situation. My lawyers are confident and of course I am too. The most important thing is that I enjoy football and enjoy life. I have people who take care of my life. The true always come in the first position.”

He added: “I know I am an example, 100 per cent, in the pitch and outside the pitch. I always smile. I’m blessed. I play at a fantastic club, I have a fantastic family, I’m healthy. I have everything. The rest does not affect on me.”

Former model Kathryn Mayorga has accused the Juventus superstar of attempting to have non-consensual sexual intercourse with her in a hotel room in 2009, when he was at Real Madrid – allegations denied by the player’s legal team as “blatantly illegal”.

Mayorga met the 33-year-old footballer inside the VIP area of Rain nightclub where she was working at the Palms Casino Resort. Ronaldo, then 24, was on holiday with his brother-in-law and cousin.

Mayorga, who is now 34, claims Ronaldo’s legal team paid her $375,000 in hush money to silence her – which Ronaldo’s legal team have strongly refuted.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo’s has returned to Manchester United’s stadium Old Trafford with his new teammates. Ronaldo has stepped out onto the Old Trafford pitch ahead of the highly anticipated match against his former club.

The 33-year-old has played at the Theatre Of Dreams twice since his move to Real Madrid in 2009. Ronaldo scored against United in a Champions League match for Real Madrid.

He maintains a strong respect for the club and will receive a warm welcome on Wednesday night.

