Ik Ogbonna’s Wife, Sonia Addresses Busy Bodies Interested In Her Marital Crisis



Posted by Komolafe Daniel on October 22, 2018 under Entertainment 1

IK Ogbonna’s wife, Sonia, took to Instagram to pen down a message to busy bodies interested in her marital crisis and insinuating that it has crashed.

According to IK Ogbonna’s wife, there is nothing as classy as one minding his or her business. She added that there is real world out there, which is different from the imaginary one.

Read her post below:

“Dont allow ur data finish on blogs. There is something waaay better then imaginary world u created for yourselves,its called “real life”and something called “your life” and facing it can be super fun and exciting. Trust me ,I talk from experience � Im really not bothered,if u like continue making order people’s life a priority,but remember nothing is more classy then minding ya own business”

