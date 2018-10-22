KONJI NAH BASTARD!! 38-Year-Old Man Caught Raping 6-Year-Old Girl Inside Bush In Ogun (Photo)

Barely four days after 35-year-old Ayegunle Adekunle was arrested for allegedly defiling a 3-year-old girl in Otta area of Ogun State, another randy man has been nabbed for committing same atrocity.
The suspect, 38-year-old Abiodun Ojo, was arrested at Magbara, a village near Idiroko, a border community in Ipokia Local Government Council Area, also in Ogun State.
Abiodun’s arrest followed his alleged defilement of a six-year-old girl.
The suspect who, according to the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, was a co-tenant with the victim’s parents.
He was said to had lured the girl into a bush path under the pretence of wanting to send her on an errand and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.
“It was the shouting and crying of the girl that attracted the attention of local vigilante operatives who rescued the girl and placed a distress call to Police at Idiroko division. The DPO, CSP Aloko Amodu, quickly led his men to the scene and promptly arrested the suspect who had been severely beaten by angry mob”, Oyeyemi stated in a press statement made available to Crimepuzzle.
The PPRO further said that both the suspect and the victim were taken to the hospital for medical attention. According to him, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Iliyasu, had ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution of the suspect.
