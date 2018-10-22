FRESH ATTACK!! Boko Haram Kill One, Displace Over 1,000 In Borno Fresh Attacks

The National Emergency Management Agency yesterday confirmed that the Saturday’s attacks by Boko Haram on villages in Borno State left one person dead and 1,300 others displaced.
The attackers targeted farmers in the three villages invaded. “Dala-Malari, Fuguri and Femari all communities in Jere LGA were attacked by suspected Boko Haram insurgents yesterday (Saturday). One person was killed and about 1,300 people are displaced,” Bashir Garga, NEMA North East Zonal Coordinator, said in a statement yesterday.
He urged residents to be vigilant and report suspicious movements and persons to security agents,” saying, “Attacks on soft targets have become the hallmark of the insurgents due to increased military clampdown that has curtailed their activities.
Humanitarian partners are being mobilized to cater for the victims as soon as possible.”
Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding, 7-Division Maiduguri, Brigadier-General Abdumalik Biu, has charged his troops under the Operation Lafiya Dole to remain committed and decisive in their duties towards ending insurgency in the northeast.
General Biu gave the charge on Friday while addressing troops of of the 7-Division Rapid Deployment Force of Sector-1 undergoing training at a military facility in Monguno town.
