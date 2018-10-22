“We Didn’t Help Nnamdi Kanu To Escape From Nigeria” – DSS Opens Up On False Allegation

The Department of State Services has refuted an allegation that five of its personnel allegedly aided Mr. Nnamdi Kanu to escape from Nigeria.
Kanu , leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra , escaped from his abode in Umuahia , Abia State on September 14, 2017 .
He, however, showed up in Jerusalem , Israel on Friday.
Before his sudden disappearance , Kanu was being tried by the Federal Government for treason , but was granted bail by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja .
Spokesperson for the DSS , Mr. Peter Afunanya , in a statement in Abuja on Monday , described the rumour alleging that operatives of the agency helped Kanu to escape as “ malicious . ”
He said:-
“The Service wishes to state that the news is fake , mischievous and defamatory . It is nothing but a figment of the imagination of the originators .
“The public should , by now , have noted the antics of Kanu , IPOB and their collaborators whose stock in trade is to peddle unfounded rumours , gossips and propaganda aimed at subverting the government , its key agencies and officials .
“The DSS is aware that some unscrupulous elements are keen on exploiting the situation to constitute a nuisance to the freedoms of all persons as guaranteed in the Constitution and as well disrupt the forthcoming general elections.
“The DSS will not stand by idly and watch these undesirable elements achieve their aims.
“It is to be further emphasised that the indissolubility, unity and indivisibility of our beloved country is sacred . ”
Afunanya called on those he described as “ obstructive planners against the unity of Nigeria ” to know that no individual or group can be bigger than this country.
He, therefore, reassured residents about their safety and the DSS ’ s commitment to providing an enabling environment for peace and stability in the country.
