“My Husband Sleeps With Me Once In 4 Months” – Woman Cries Out, Seeks Divorce

An Upper Area Court sitting in the Mararaba area of Nasarawa state, is set to dissolve the marriage of a couple after a wife sought for divorce over s-x denial.

A housewife, Sa’adatu Musa, on Monday, begged a Mararaba Upper Area Court, in Nasarawa, to dissolve her marriage to her husband, Dembe for allegedly denying her s-x.

Sa’adatu told the court that Dembe denies her s-x, as he only has s-x with her once in four months.

She said that as a result of their inconsistent sexual life, she wasn’t getting sexually satisfied.

Sa’adatu said that she married Dembe sometime in 2015 and that the union did not produce any child.

She pleaded with the court to dissolve the marriage, saying that there was no longer love in the union. She said that nothing could bring them together again since he could not satisfy her sexual needs.

The respondent, Dembe, however, denied the allegations.

The judge, Mr Ibrahim Shekarau, adjourned the case until October 29 to allow the parties to settle out of court.

