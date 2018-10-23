“I Have Forgotten How It Feels To Be A Single Mom” – Waje

Singer, Waje has taken to her IG to slam all those who ask her questions like ‘how does it feel to be a single mom?’, and many other irrelevant questions.

The singer said that her daughter is 19 and she has forgotten what it feels like being a single mom, added that she expects to be questions centered on music.

Read her post below:-

