‘Real Madrid’s Crisis Is Not My Business’- Cristiano Ronaldo Finally Speaks

Posted by OluwaFemi on October 23, 2018 under Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted that Real Madrid’s on-pitch “crisis” is not his business.
Ronaldo left Madrid over the summer for Juventus, with only Mariano Diaz arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu to replace the Portugal international.
The Blancos have struggled in front of goal this campaign and only ended a goal drought in last weekend’s home defeat to Levante, their third Liga defeat in four games.
After the game, Isco opined that nobody was “crying” over Ronaldo’s absence.
“It’s all right. You cannot cry. I do not have to talk about other clubs.
“Everyone knows the story I had at Real Madrid and what is important, tomorrow’s game. It’s not for me to talk about the crisis of others,” Ronaldo told reporters on Tuesday.
