ON FIRE!! Mesut Ozil Sets New Premier League Record After Victory Over Leicester City

Arsenal star midfielder, Mesut Ozil’s first-half goal against Leicester City has made him the most prolific German in Premier League history, overtaking Tottenham Hotspur legend Jurgen Klinsmann.

Ozil was back in the starting XI on Monday night win at the Emirates, having missed the trip to Craven Cottage before the international break, and was handed the captain’s armband.

Although Leicester took the lead during the first half, Ozil dragged his side back into the match with a fine goal just minutes before the half-time whistle.

The 30-year-old, who recently retired from national team duty, moved forward from inside his own half and played a one-two with the overlapping Hector Bellerin.

Receiving the ball back from the Spaniard inside the box, Ozil expertly guided the ball into the far corner of the post on the way in to make history.

Ozil had previously been tied with Klinsmann and Uwe Rosler on 29 Premier League goals, but netted his 30th to become the leading German goalscorer in English history.

