ON FIRE!! Mesut Ozil Sets New Premier League Record After Victory Over Leicester City

Posted by OluwaFemi on October 23, 2018 under Sports 0
Arsenal star midfielder, Mesut Ozil’s first-half goal against Leicester City has made him the most prolific German in Premier League history, overtaking Tottenham Hotspur legend Jurgen Klinsmann.
Ozil was back in the starting XI on Monday night win at the Emirates, having missed the trip to Craven Cottage before the international break, and was handed the captain’s armband.
Although Leicester took the lead during the first half, Ozil dragged his side back into the match with a fine goal just minutes before the half-time whistle.
The 30-year-old, who recently retired from national team duty, moved forward from inside his own half and played a one-two with the overlapping Hector Bellerin.
Receiving the ball back from the Spaniard inside the box, Ozil expertly guided the ball into the far corner of the post on the way in to make history.
Ozil had previously been tied with Klinsmann and Uwe Rosler on 29 Premier League goals, but netted his 30th to become the leading German goalscorer in English history.
f
???? Listen & Download Naijaloaded Cypher Vol. 3 Here ????
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
Mesut Ozil Praises Arsenal’s “Sexy Football” In 3 – 1 Thrashing Of Leicester City
Posted by OluwaFemi on October 23, 2018 under Sports 0 Mesut Ozil hailed Arsenal’s display of “sexy football” during their Monday Night Football victory over Leicester
Ex President, Jonathan Invites President Buhari, Obasanjo, Atiku To Launch
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has invited President Muhammadu Buhari, former president Olusegun Obasanjo and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku
Offa Robbery: You Are Hiding Something – Kwara Government Tells Police
The Government of Kwara State has accused the Police of hiding something from Nigerians as regarding the suspects involved in the robbery operation in Offa. The
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
IPOB: Nnamdi Kanu sighted in Israel
Alleged Photo and video of leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has surfaced showing where he is praying in Jerusalem, Israel. Nnamdi
N1.3b: EFCC charges Fayose, coy for money laundering
…To be arraigned next week By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor After detaining the former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, for four days, the Economic and Financial
Hauwa’s killing: Group faults FG, says Boko Haram's threat was handled poorly
- A group has accused the federal government of poor handling of Hauwa Liman's killing- Catalyst for Global Peace and Social Justice said the poor
The new Olori wasn't stepping on blood but 'Oosùn' - Nigerian man says in defence of Ooni of Ife's new wife
Social media has been buzzing with the news about the wife recently taken in by the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi. Although many people
Finally Saudi Arabia admits Khashoggi died in consulate
Saudi Arabia on Saturday, finally admitted that journalist, Jamal Khashoggi died in a fight inside its Istanbul consulate and that it fired two senior officials
Huddersfield vs Liverpool: Salah ends goal drought
Huddersfield vs Liverpool: Mohamed Salah ended a four-match goal drought for Liverpool with a sublime strike that secured a nervous 1-0 Premier League victory away
Post Your Comment below: >>