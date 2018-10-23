Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

BREAKING: Deputy Senate President Ekweremadu Set To Dump PDP For APC



Barring any last minute change, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu will dump Nigeria’s major opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Daily Sun gathered that Ekweremadu has been involved in high-level negotiations with the top echelon of the APC, “because he was aggrieved about the way he has been treated since Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki defected to the PDP.

“What is, however, unclear is the position the APC will give him upon defection.

A source said Ekweremadu’s defection “is just in a matter of days.”

This will be another major defection after Saraki and former minority leader, Godswill Akpabio, defected from the APC and PDP, respectively.

It was also gathered that “Ekweremadu was not happy with the way he was used and dumped by the PDP.”

A chieftain of the APC from the South East had earlier said: “Look at the way they treated Ekweremadu. When all of them left, Ekweremadu remained to fight for the survival of this party.

How many of them would have resisted the temptation not to defect in the face of the intimidation, harassment, prosecution, and persecution meted out on him.

“As a person, he had nothing to lose if he had defected then. In fact, he had everything to gain. He probably would have been the Senate president because he was offered the slot.

Then, when you people now return, you feel that people who had helped this party to survive did not matter, again, simply because you got a presidential ticket. Also, even Saraki knows that if the DSP had not been loyal, they would have gotten at him (Saraki) long ago.

“All the trials Ekweremadu was put through were all because of Saraki. But, when it was the turn of Saraki to be there for him, he failed him and as we speak, how many days is this after the primary. Atiku is yet to call DSP.

You don’t treat a man who has been taking bullets on you people’s behalf like that. Well, I wish them and PDP well, but, they should know that action begets reaction and they will pay the price for this mistreatment of people, who labored for the party during the toughest time.

And, if Ekweremadu leaves, we will hold these people responsible,” he stated.

???? Listen & Download Naijaloaded Cypher Vol. 3 Here ????

CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT


Share this post with your Friends on

 



Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 23/10/2018 06:10:00 Mesut Ozil Praises Arsenal’s “Sexy Football” In 3 – 1 Thrashing Of Leicester City

Mesut Ozil Praises Arsenal’s “Sexy Football” In 3 – 1 Thrashing Of Leicester City

Posted by OluwaFemi on October 23, 2018 under Sports 0 Mesut Ozil hailed Arsenal’s display of “sexy football” during their Monday Night Football victory over Leicester

0 Top News 23/10/2018 06:12:00 Ex President, Jonathan Invites President Buhari, Obasanjo, Atiku To Launch

Ex President, Jonathan Invites President Buhari, Obasanjo, Atiku To Launch

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has invited President Muhammadu Buhari, former president Olusegun Obasanjo and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku

0 Top News 23/10/2018 06:30:00 Offa Robbery: You Are Hiding Something – Kwara Government Tells Police

Offa Robbery: You Are Hiding Something – Kwara Government Tells Police

The Government of Kwara State has accused the Police of hiding something from Nigerians as regarding the suspects involved in the robbery operation in Offa. The

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 16/10/2018 12:31:00 See Pictures of How Ayo Fayose Stormed EFCC With ‘Extra Baggage’

See Pictures of How Ayo Fayose Stormed EFCC With ‘Extra Baggage’

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, on Tuesday said that despite his promise to turn himself in to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

0 News 16/10/2018 17:28:00 Just In: Shortly after inauguration, Fayemi makes 3 important appointments

Just In: Shortly after inauguration, Fayemi makes 3 important appointments

The newly sworn-in Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi, has announced his first set of appointments.In a statement released in the evening of Tuesday, October 16,

0 News 19/10/2018 04:11:00 TIERS premieres captivating feature film, "We Don’t Live Here Anymore"

TIERS premieres captivating feature film, "We Don’t Live Here Anymore"

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

0 News 19/10/2018 18:27:00 Creed 2's Dolph Lundgren and Florian Munteanu just shared their drago family workout

Creed 2's Dolph Lundgren and Florian Munteanu just shared their drago family workout

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

0 News 22/10/2018 07:11:00 El-Rufai meets with victims of attacks in Kaduna state (photos)

El-Rufai meets with victims of attacks in Kaduna state (photos)

Following the attacks on innocent people by hoodlums in Kaduna state on Sunday, October 21, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of the state has gone round the

0 News 22/10/2018 19:37:00 Suspended NHIS executive sec, Yusuf, forces way into scheme’s premises

Suspended NHIS executive sec, Yusuf, forces way into scheme’s premises

As Police, staff clash By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Luminous Jannamike ABUJA — Operatives of FCT Police Command and aggrieved workers of National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, yesterday,

Most Watched Movies

cron