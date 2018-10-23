Jose Mourinho Reveals What Ronaldo Will Do To Man United Today In The Champions League

Manchester United boss, Jose Mourinho, has stated that Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, will love to score against the Red Devils despite his affection for the club when both teams clash in tonight’s Champions League fixture.
Ronaldo will face his former club at Old Trafford for the first time in five years on Tuesday night.
The Portuguese international spent six years at United during former United boss, Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign, winning three Premier League titles, the Champions League and the Ballon d’Or before moving to Real Madrid in 2009.
Ronaldo’s last appearance against United at their home was in the knockout stage of the 2012-13 Champions League, when he scored what proved to be the winning goal in a 3-2 aggregate victory for Real Madrid.
And Mourinho, who was Madrid’s manager at the time, fully expects the 33-year-old to want to strike against United.
Mourinho’s side head to the game following a 2-2 draw with Chelsea at the weekend, while Juventus played a 1-1 draw with Genoa in the Serie A fixture.
“He [Ronaldo] came back with me in Real Madrid. It was a knockout match and I know how much he loves Manchester United. I know that, but I also know how much he wanted to win here and score against Manchester United and win against Manchester United,” Mourinho told Manchester United’s website.
“Ronaldo scored, and they won. So, [on Tuesday], more of the same. The fans will show the respect he deserves. He will show that to the fans too. I know that he really loves the club but when the ball starts rolling, he wants to score, and he wants to win.”
