Juventus Forward, C. Ronaldo, Shows Off £1.85million Watch Made With 424 Glistening White Diamonds



Posted by Komolafe Daniel on October 23, 2018 under Sports 2

Superstar footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo showed off his diamond customised watch ahead of Juventus’s Champions League clash with his former club Manchester United at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The Juventus striker was speaking at a press conference on Monday night when he flashed the emerald version of Jacob&Co Caviar Tourbillon worth £1.85million which was specially designed with 424 glistening white diamonds.

